Stocks climb, Treasury yields rise on growth bets

U.S. stocks advanced and Treasury yields rose amid confidence the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative even as robust growth takes the world’s largest economy back to pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. 10-year rate bounced back from its 50-day moving average, underscoring the reflation trade is still alive, but remained below the 1.60 per cent level, sustaining a risk-on bid for global assets including emerging markets. The S&P 500 rose after its first weekly decline since mid-March. The dollar erased a loss. Copper, seen as a barometer of growth, surged to the highest in a decade.

Investors will focus on corporate earnings and U.S. economic data this week even as the Fed primes them to expect no change to policy at their two-day meeting ending Wednesday. While emerging economies from India to Brazil are grappling with a COVID-19 surge or renewed curbs, the developed world is on a firmer recovery path with a faster pace of vaccination.

“We had argued for a likely breakout in bond yields, and continue to believe that equities will be able to tolerate this repricing, as growth-policy trade-off remains supportive,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists Mislav Matejka, Prabhav Bhadani and Nitya Saldanha wrote in a note. “The phase of activity pick-up is ahead of us. At the same time, excess liquidity is likely to stay ample, as policymakers err on the side of caution.”

Data Thursday may show U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 6.9 per cent annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3 per cent rate in the previous quarter. Other reports this week may show a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending. Recent indicators cemented economic optimism, with durable-goods orders rebounding in March and output at manufacturers and service providers reaching a record high in April.

A slew of earnings from megacaps including Tesla Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. will also be parsed this week as investors look for clues on how companies are faring in the recovery.

European stocks advanced Monday, as gains for banks and travel companies offset losses for food companies and utilities. The dollar was little changed after initially falling to a two-month low. It was still on course for the biggest monthly drop this year.

Oil retreated amid concern demand from India may fall after the nation reported a million new coronavirus cases in three days.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27

Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the FOMC meeting

Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress Wednesday

U.S. GDP is forecast to show robust 6 per cent growth in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:35 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.2066

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3885

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 108.04 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.75 per cent

Commodities