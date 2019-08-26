U.S. equity-index futures turned higher along with shares in Europe after a down session in Asia on Monday as investors assessed the latest developments in the Sino-American trade war. Treasuries advanced with the dollar.

Contracts on all three main U.S. equity indexes gained after President Donald Trump said China was willing to resume trade talks, ratcheting down tension that had roiled stocks globally since Friday. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index of shares in the single-currency area reversed an earlier loss. Britain’s market was closed for a holiday.

In Asia, where many exchanges had closed before Trump’s latest comments, stocks were broadly lower, led by Hong Kong. The onshore yuan weakened for an eighth straight session. Sentiment improved somewhat as China Vice Premier Liu He said the country is willing to resolve the trade dispute with a calm attitude through dialogue, according to a Caixin report. Even so, 10-year Treasury yields headed toward their lowest close since July 2016. The euro weakened as German business confidence fell to a seven-year low.

The trade war’s latest turns emerged as a tumultuous August enters its final week, with signs of slowing global economic growth and violent protests in Hong Kong still buffeting markets. The risk of recession may have crept higher when protectionism escalated on Friday, as Trump announced fresh levies on Chinese imports and called for American companies to pull out of Asia’s largest economy, after China said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

“The past 72 hours have left financial markets and the global economy in a far more vulnerable position,” said Eleanor Creagh, a strategist in Sydney at Saxo Capital Markets. “As a synchronized global slowdown takes effect and commodity prices roll over there is no reason that bond yields should be heading higher.”

Elsewhere, oil futures reversed their earlier declines from Friday, when China announced tariffs on U.S. oil for the first time.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Europe’s Stoxx 50 Index rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:30 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.7 per cent

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index sank 1.9 per cent

The Shanghai Composite Index decreased 1.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent to 1,209.17.

The euro dipped 0.2 per cent to US$1.1119.

The British pound decreased 0.2 per cent to US$1.2237.

Sixteen of 24 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg weakened.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank nine basis points to 1.45 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased eight basis points to 1.45 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.67 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.481 per cent.

Australia’s 10-year yield decreased nine basis points to 0.889 per cent.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,529.36 an ounce.

Iron ore dipped 3.9 per cent to US$83.79 per metric ton.

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.6 per cent to US$54.52 a barrel.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc and Adam Haigh