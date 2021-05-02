Stocks come off session highs as Nasdaq 100 drops

Stocks came off Monday’s highs as giants Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. weighed on the Nasdaq 100. Traders also assessed economic data, with inflation remaining at the forefront of the investment debate. The dollar fell, while Treasuries advanced.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with gains in commodity and industrial shares offsetting losses in tech and retail companies. Moderna Inc. rallied after agreeing to provide as many as 500 million doses of its COVID-19 shot to the vaccination program known as Covax. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. climbed as Warren Buffett said Greg Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance businesses, would be his likely successor. Estee Lauder Cos. sank as the cosmetics giant’s sales missed estimates.

Growth at U.S. manufacturers cooled in April as ongoing supply chain issues and materials shortages limited production efforts and enlarged backlogs, according to the Institute for Supply Management. Meanwhile, the group’s gauge of prices paid for materials jumped to the highest since July 2008. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden’s economic plan is unlikely to create price pressures. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at 2:20 p.m. Washington time.

Results are in from more than half of the companies in the S&P 500 and almost 90 per cent have beaten earnings projections -- on track for the best reading since Bloomberg began compiling the data in 1993.

“The earnings season, the economic recovery and the Covid trends -- that’s still going to be the near-term catalyst -- and looking for any hints of change in direction from the Fed,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services.

Ignoring the adage “sell in May and go away” may reward stock investors in 2021, according to LPL Financial. The firm cited the S&P 500’s track record during the past decade in a blog post. In eight of those years, the gauge posted gains for the six months ended in October. Last year’s rally was 12 per cent, the biggest since 2009, when a bull market was just getting started. The benchmark produced an average advance of 3.8 per cent for all 10 years, beating a 1.7 per cent average since 1950.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. trade balance, factory orders, durable goods are due Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is scheduled for Tuesday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic Club

Bank of England rate decision Thursday

The April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 12:27 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2056

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.10 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.61 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.20 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2 per cent to US$64 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1.5 per cent to US$1,794 an ounce

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Emily Barrett, Joanna Ossinger, Lynn Thomasson and Vildana Hajric.