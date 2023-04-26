(Bloomberg) -- Stocks of companies controlled by the Indian state of Gujarat gained on Wednesday after its government rolled out a new capital restructuring plan that potentially increases dividend payouts.

The plan triggered a rally among listed firms in which the province owns significant stakes, with some stocks, such as Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd. and Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd., surging by as much as 20%. The western Indian state controls at least seven listed firms, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

According to guidelines released earlier this week, the new rules mandate state firms’ annual dividend payouts should be set at 30% of their profit after tax, or 5% of net worth, subject to regulatory limits on such payout, while surplus cash will be considered for capital restructuring via share buybacks.

Gujarat is also home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who headed the state for as a chief minister before taking over the national role in 2014.

“These policies give clarity to minority shareholders and improve governance.” Nilesh Shah, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. said in a Twitter post. Shah, also a prime minister’s economic advisory panel member, suggested other state enterprises and private firms can emulate these policies.

