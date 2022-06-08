US stocks fell after a two-day rally and Treasuries dropped amid persisting worries about inflation and measures by central banks to contain it.

The S&P 500 stayed lower in choppy trading, with eight of the 11 major sectors in the red. Benchmark Treasury yields topped the psychological threshold of three per cent, while rates on German bunds rose to the highest since 2014 ahead of a pivotal European Central Bank policy decision.

Sentiment remains fragile on concerns rising rates will stifle economic growth and the outlook for corporate earnings. The ECB Thursday is set to wind down trillions of euros of asset purchases in a prelude to a rate hike expected in July that will mark the end of eight years of negative interest rates.

Later in the week, focus will turn to the US consumer price index reading for clues on the Federal Reserve rate path following the central bank’s outsized hike on May 4. The data is expected to show inflation picked up from a month ago, but slightly slowed from a year earlier.

“We’re in another environment where the Fed and the inflation outlook, in particular, continue to dictate the direction of the market,” Kara Murphy, CIO of Kestra Holdings, said by phone. “And we still have a little ways to go -- we know that the Fed is expected to have a couple of very large hikes in the not-too-distant future. Whether the market recovers from here or falls more depends on whether these hikes that are already built into the market do their job.”

Inflation is expected to stay above the eight per cent level in the US when May data comes out on Friday, increasing pressure on central banks to stick to aggressive rate hikes.

The war in Ukraine has ignited higher food and energy prices across the world, keeping inflation elevated despite the best efforts of central banks to use higher rates to subdue price pressures.

Energy shares extended this year’s rally as advanced from the highest close in three months, with the US summer driving season ramping up and China emerging from virus lockdowns. West Texas Intermediate futures rose about one per cent to trade above US$120 a barrel.

Key events to watch this week:

European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday

US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 11:07 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0735

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2547

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 133.76 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.00 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.35 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.23 per cent

Commodities