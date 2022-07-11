Stocks dropped Monday as traders await the key second-quarter earnings season for indications on how companies are weathering the inflation storm. A dollar gauge climbed to the highest level since 2020.

The S&P 500 pushed lower after last week’s rally in US stocks, with concerns about China’s COVIDresurgence also weighing on risk appetite. Twitter Inc. slumped after Elon Musk terminated his US$44 billion takeover approach for the social media company. Yields on US Treasuries fell.

Price pressures, a wave of monetary tightening and a slowing global economy continue to shadow markets. A US inflation reading later this week is expected to get closer to 9 per cent, a fresh four-decade high, buttressing the Federal Reserve’s case for a jumbo July interest-rate hike. Company earnings will shed light on recession fears that contributed to an US$18 trillion first-half wipe-out in global equities.

“The real earnings hit will come in the second half as we’re hearing from companies, especially retailers, saying they’re already seeing weakness from consumers,” Ellen Lee, portfolio manager at Causeway Capital Management LLC, said on Bloomberg Television.

Chinese stocks had their worst day in about a month as a COVID resurgence combined with fresh fines for the tech giants sent investors running for the door.

Elsewhere, the pound fell as the race to replace Boris Johnson as UK premier heats up. Over in Europe, the main conduit for Russian gas goes down for 10-day maintenance on Monday. Germany and its allies are bracing for President Vladimir Putin to use the opportunity to cut off flows for good in retaliation for the West’s support of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

What to watch this week:

Earnings due from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo

South Korea, New Zealand rate decisions, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

China trade, Wednesday

US PPI, jobless claims, Thursday

China GDP, key economic data, Friday

G-20 finance ministers, central bankers meet in Bali, from Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1 per cent

The euro fell 1.2 per cent to US$1.0061

The British pound fell 1.2 per cent to US$1.1891

The Japanese yen fell 1.1 per cent to 137.63 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.02 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 1.26 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.17 per cent

Commodities