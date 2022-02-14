Stocks fell as concern about a Federal Reserve policy mistake overshadowed the latest signals that Russia is open to a diplomatic solution to a crisis that’s raised fears about a Ukraine invasion.

After struggling to find direction in the first hour of trading, the S&P 500 dropped for a third straight session. Treasury yields rose across the curve, with shorter maturities leading the increase. The rebound kicked in a resumption of curve flattening -- with the gap between two- and 10-year yields narrowing. Despite the jump in bond rates, beaten-down technology shares outperformed other industry groups.

Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank needs to move forward its plans to raise rates to underline its inflation-fighting credibility. “I do think we need to front-load more of our planned removal of accommodation than we would have previously,” he told CNBC Monday. Investors have raised bets on the pace of hikes since the January Fed policy meeting, shifting to six or seven this year versus the three that officials forecast in December.

It’s “hard to see a happy ending” for bonds in a scenario of rising interest rates, Oksana Aronov, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television Monday. “We are in somewhat of a hot mess. We’re in the middle of the Fed’s last policy mistake and concerned about their next policy mistake. Right now, caution is the name of the game.”

Meantime, President Vladimir Putin countered U.S. warnings that Russia may invade Ukraine within days by staging televised meetings with his foreign and defense ministers that emphasized de-escalation of tensions and continued efforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the security crisis. Speaking to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Monday, Putin said “all right” to a proposal that Russia continue talks with the U.S. and its allies on the security guarantees Moscow has demanded.

“If an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine is somehow avoided, a short-lived relief rally is likely, but there are still too many worries on the horizon for any type of longer lasting upward move higher in stocks,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris in Houston, with US$4.9 billion in assets under management. “It is time for investors to raise cash. Cash is the ultimate king when markets are volatile.”

Here are some key events this week:

U.S. PPI, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

FOMC minutes, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, WednesdayG-20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet, Thursday through Feb. 18Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak, Thursday

U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent as of 11:02 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2 per centThe MSCI World index fell 1.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1308

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3513

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 115.57 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 2.00 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.27 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.57 per cent

Commodities