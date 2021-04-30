Stocks dropped from all-time highs as traders assessed corporate earnings, economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The dollar rose.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell, with energy and technology shares among the biggest losers. Twitter Inc. sank as the social media company posted a sluggish start to the year in its advertising business, while Amazon.com Inc. rallied on a jump in sales. Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron Corp. slid after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of buybacks.

Signs of excess risk taking in financial markets show it’s time for the U.S. central bank to start debating a reduction in its massive bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, breaking ranks with Chairman Jerome Powell. Kaplan is not a voter this year on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Data Friday showed U.S. personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by a third round of pandemic-relief checks. A key measure of consumer prices, known as the personal consumption expenditure price index, that the Fed officially uses for its target rose 2.3 per cent in March from a year earlier, the biggest gain since 2018. Meanwhile, a gauge of consumer sentiment continued to strengthen in late April.

With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10 per cent in the first four months of 2021, the adage of “sell in May and go away” may be on many investors’ minds. However, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists urged traders to get ready for a revival of the reflation trade as the economic reopening gathers pace in coming months. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Jonathan Golub raised his year-end forecast for the S&P 500, citing a “red-hot economy fueling earnings.”

“Are we at a point where there’s further upside to the market or are we at a point where we need to think about the cadence of returns going forward being more narrow or smaller?” said Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “The setup is very good, but with multiples where they are, the upside risks are just really becoming less likely at this stage.”

Technology stocks are poised to gain support from relatively stable yields for U.S. inflation-indexed debt, according to Andrew Garthwaite, a global strategist at Credit Suisse. He compared a relative-strength gauge for the group with the yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, in a report Thursday. The S&P 500 Information Technology Index’s ratio to the benchmark gauge of American equities set this year’s low in March, and then climbed as demand for the debt caused yields to fall.

“We do not expect a meaningful rise in the TIPS yield,” Garthwaite wrote, citing U.S. monetary policy and other influences.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent as of 12:34 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6 per cent

The euro fell 0.7 per cent to US$1.2032

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 109.31 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84 per cent

Commodities