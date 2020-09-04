Stocks decline to two-week low, led by Big Tech

U.S. stocks fell to the lowest in two weeks as big tech shares came under pressure for a second day on concerns that valuations got too high for some of this year’s best performers.

Losses for Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down more than five per cent at one point, though it pared those declines by more than half as the day wore on and investors spotted bargains. The broader market fared better, with the S&P 500 Index down a little more than one per cent in the afternoon.

Treasury yields jumped while the dollar held steady. Oil fell below US$40 a barrel for the first time in a month.

The worst of Friday’s selloff appeared to stem from concern that the recent run-up in tech shares wasn’t tied to broad investor sentiment, but instead was driven by outsize options trades from one firm. The Financial Times reported that SoftBank bought billions of dollars in tech derivatives before the rout that began Thursday.

Traders are seeking to find an appropriate valuation for tech stocks and gauge the health of the U.S. economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on after having killed more than 180,000 Americans. While the industry is generating blockbuster profits during the stay-at-home lockdowns, there’s also evidence that high-flying names have become overheated.

“It’s definitely a top-heavy selloff,” said Dan Russo, chief market strategist at Chaikin Analytics. “It’s those crowded names that were over-owned that are being sold again today. It’s the lofty valuations, the stocks just were stretched.”

Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks fell for a third day. European shares slumped. Asian shares dropped, with Australia’s benchmark recording the biggest decline since May.

Here are the latest market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.3 per cent at 12:42 p.m. New York time.

The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 2.1 per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1832.

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 106.28 per U.S. dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased seven basis points to 0.70 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to -0.48 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.26 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.8 per cent to US$39.80 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,927.05 an ounce.

Silver rose 0.1 per cent to US$26.62 per ounce.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh, Todd White, David Wilson, Robert Brand and Sophie Caronello.