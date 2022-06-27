What we're seeing in the markets today only happens a few times in many decades: Bullseye Brief's Johnson

Stocks fluctuated amid quarterly portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors, with traders assessing whether inflation is cresting and recession can be averted.

Treasuries slipped, pushing the rate on the US 10-year note to 3.2 per cent. Yields have retreated from June highs on growth worries, but whether that marks the end of the Treasury bear market is a live debate. The dollar fluctuated.

Meanwhile, one of Wall Street’s most prominent bears sees the rally in US stocks extending -- prior to the selloff recommencing. Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5 per cent to 7 per cent, before resuming losses.

Investors are parsing incoming data to work out if the highest inflation in a generation is close to topping out. In time, that could give policy makers latitude to ease up on sharp interest-rate hikes. A more troubling scenario is of lasting price pressures and tighter policy even as the global economy falters.

“There’s a feeling that things aren’t as bad as we thought they were going to be,” Carol Pepper, founder of Pepper International, said on Bloomberg Radio. She added “there’s a hope that perhaps we’ve oversold, perhaps there’s not going to be a recession.”

Elsewhere, Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes.

Traders are monitoring a summit of the Group of Seven leaders, who are discussing the viability of a price cap on Russian oil and adopted a declaration pledging to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined the summit by video link from Kyiv and said he wants the war to be over by the end of the year, according to officials familiar with his remarks.

What to watch this week:

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly comments, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak at ECB event, Wednesday

US GDP, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Wednesday

China PMI, Thursday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI; US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 10:46 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0585

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2293

The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.16 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.16 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 1.55 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.37 per cent

Commodities