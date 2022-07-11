Stocks fell, with traders bracing for a key inflation reading and the start of the earnings season for clues on whether the economy is headed for a recession. The dollar rallied.

Big tech weighed heavily on the equity market as Twitter Inc. plunged after Elon Musk walked away from his US$44 billion deal to buy the company, setting the scene for a disruptive legal battle. The euro edged closer toward parity with the greenback, which climbed as much as 1.1 per cent. Treasury 10-year yields dropped below 3 per cent.

Amid a pervasive confluence of economic challenges, investors are waiting to see if profits are holding up or if companies will cut forecasts. One reason for caution is the dichotomy between two major Wall Street forces. Analysts are betting Corporate America is resilient enough to pass on higher costs to consumers at a time when many strategists aren’t really convinced that’s the case.

“The stock market has NOT already priced-in any possible upcoming decline in earnings estimates from this year (or next),” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “Even if earnings estimates stay stable and especially if they decline, the stock market is going to have to fall further before we see an important bottom for this bear market.”

In fact, Maley noted that stocks are trading at valuation levels that are seen as highs -- not lows. The current price-to-sales metric is at the same level of market tops in 2020, 2018 and at the tech bubble in 2000, he added.

Price pressures, a wave of monetary tightening and a slowing global economy continue to keep investors on the sidelines even after an US$18 trillion first-half wipeout in global equities. A US inflation reading later this week is expected to get closer to 9 per cent, buttressing the Federal Reserve’s case for a jumbo July rate increase.

A combination of steep Fed hikes and economic growth fears have lifted the greenback to the highest levels since March 2020. The dollar surge will be a “massive headwind” for profits at many large US firms and another reason to expect a dimming earnings outlook, wrote Michael Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Wilson says the S&P 500 bear market will continue, and sees fair value at 3,400-3,500 in case of a soft landing and 3,000 in a recession -- a 23 per cent downside from Friday’s close.

“Markets are moving at lightening speed to discount a rollover in inflation rates, a reversal of Fed tightening and an outright recession,” wrote Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “A stagflationary stall is as probable as an outright recession.”

What to watch this week:

Earnings due from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey discusses the economic landscape, Tuesday

Amazon.com Inc. kicks off its Prime Day event, Tuesday

South Korea, New Zealand rate decisions, Wednesday

US CPI data, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

US PPI, jobless claims, Thursday

China GDP, Friday

US business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire manufacturing, retail sales, Friday

G-20 finance ministers, central bankers meet in Bali, from Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1 per cent as of 10:44 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8 per cent

The euro fell 1 per cent to US$1.0084

The British pound fell 1.2 per cent to US$1.1891

The Japanese yen fell 1 per cent to 137.43 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 2.99 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 1.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.15 per cent

Commodities