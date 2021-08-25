The Dow Jones could reach 38,000-40,000 by the end of the year: Trader

U.S. equities drifted lower Thursday as markets turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. Treasury yields rose along with the dollar. Gold fell.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 dipped as non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee made hawkish comments, urging the Fed to start tapering its asset purchase program. Jobless claims and annualized gross domestic product also slightly missed estimates.

Views are split on whether Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium Friday will provide a clearer guide on tapering emergency Fed support. While the ongoing economic rebound and elevated inflation add to the case for starting policy normalization, the fast-spreading delta virus strain threatens a slower pace of recovery than some had expected.

“If the market starts to price in a more hawkish Fed hiking cycle, this would be consistent with upside for real bond yields over the coming months,” said Milla Savova, a strategist at Bank of America Corp. “Higher real bond yields would be a particular headwind for growth sectors such as tech.”

If Powell fails to hint at when a taper announcement will occur in his speech, all eyes will next be on the August jobs report, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

“The jobs report is extremely important because the Fed has already acknowledged that conditions for a taper have already been met for the first part of their dual mandate,” he said. “A strong jobs report on Sept. 3 will lead to increased speculation that the Fed will announce their taper plans at the September FOMC meeting. However, any weakness or disappointment in that report will push consensus back to the next Fed meeting.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell, dragged lower by basic resources and travel shares while the media and construction sectors gained. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge snapped a three-day rally, with Chinese tech names slumping on disappointing earnings.

Elsewhere, WTI crude oil dipped below US$68 a barrel, paring a rally this week driven by bets that demand will weather the delta variant’s impact on the economic recovery. Gold fell below US$1,790 an ounce and Bitcoin slid to around US$47,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed officials participate in the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday

July U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 10 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1754

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3716

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 110.18 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.36 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.40 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.62 per cent

Commodities