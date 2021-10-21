U.S. stocks drifted and Treasuries fell as investors deliberated over mixed corporate earnings against rising expectations for inflation.

The S&P 500 was little changed after nearly topping a record close on Wednesday. Shares of International Business Machines Corp. weighed on the benchmark index after missing third-quarter revenue estimates. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. reversed losses and AT&T Inc. gained after both beat profit estimates.

The moves joined a flat performance in European shares as Volvo Group warned of chip shortages and supply-chain issues and Unilever Plc showed it could push costs onto consumers. Shares in Japan and Hong Kong were weaker while those in China gained.

Corporate results have helped tempered concerns about rising cost pressures. But some investors are losing faith in the Federal Reserve’s narrative about inflation being transitory. Market-implied expectations for U.S. inflation for the next half-decade have surged to the highest in 15 years, as measured by breakevens.

The yield on the five-year Treasury note climbed above 1.20 per cent amid rising expectation the pace of Fed policy will tighten. Economic reports on Thursday also showed encouraging signs of recovery. The latest jobless claims report unexpectedly declined to the lowest since March 2020. Sales of previously owned U.S. homes also rose in September by the most in a year.

“Good jobs plus high inflation creates a significant one-two punch against the Fed’s accommodative stance,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “Easing and even rate increases down the road could start to be accelerated if we see more momentum like this, which perversely could create headwinds for the market.”

With stocks at or near record highs, traders are bracing for volatility while also keeping a close eye on company margins and pricing power. Positive news could keep the the bullish momentum going, Loewengart said.

Among S&P 500 companies that have disclosed results, 84 per cent have posted earnings that topped expectations, a hair away from the best showing ever. Yet, firms that surpassed profit forecasts got almost nothing to show for it in the stock market. Meanwhile, misses got punished dearly, by the widest margin since Bloomberg started tracking the data in 2017.

“At a stock level, you really need to focus on companies that have pricing power” and can pass along costs, Steve Chiavarone, vice president and general manager at Federated Global Investment, said on Bloomberg TV’s Surveillance. “If you can’t, and it starts eating away at your margin, I think you need to expect to get punished.”

Crude oil slipped, the dollar was steady and Bitcoin fell from an all-time peak.

Events to watch this week:

U.S. Conference Board leading index, U.S. existing home sales, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:05 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1640

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3810

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 113.90 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.67 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 1.21 per cent

Commodities