U.S. stocks drifted after the biggest two-day rally since April 2020, as solid economic data rekindled speculation over the pace of the Federal Reserve’s pivot to more restrictive policy. Treasury yields rose slightly and the dollar was weaker.

The S&P 500 was little changed after adding 4.4 per cent in two sessions that capped an otherwise bleak January for equities. Data on job openings and manufacturing showed a resilient economy that the Fed is trying to cool after inflation spiked to the highest in four decades. Central bank officials indicated they are laser-focused on fighting price gains but aware of the threat of stifling growth.

“It feels like we are starting February with an uneasy truce between buyers and sellers, following the brutal correction we had last month,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “Looking ahead, my sense is investors see Jay Powell as having his foot a few inches away from the brakes. Will the market get a gentle tap? Or will the Fed slam on the brakes?”

Waves of volatility have swept across markets after Powell, chairman of the Fed, signaled swifter monetary-policy tightening than many expected. However, a few bank officials expressed caution over over faster-than-necessary tightening.

San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly cited a number of risks facing the economy in addition to the ongoing pandemic. Additionally, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said it’s in “no one’s interest to try to upset the economy with unexpected adjustments.”

The speakers still indicated “that tightening needs to be done, but there was a suggestion that it would be better to run down the balance sheet more quickly rather than hiking rates rapidly,” Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said by phone. “That’s pushing back on this idea of rapid increases in interest rates.”

Meanwhile, corporate earnings also provided equities support. Exxon Mobil Corp. posted its highest earnings in eight years on aggressive spending cuts. United Parcel Service Inc. projected annual sales above expectations. And UBS Group AG boosted its buyback program after an earnings beat.

“Earnings historically offer the strongest support to equities during times of unease, and as the Fed shifts its stance, we expect reports will maintain their grip on stock prices,” wrote Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams.

The S&P 500 is now flirting with the mid-point of a range that marked last month’s peak-to-trough decline. The index briefly surpassed the 50 per cent retracement level of around 4,521 but quickly pulled back. To some chartists, a break above the threshold would suggest a full recovery is under way.

What to watch this week:

Earnings are due from Alphabet, Amazon, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Sony, Spotify

Manufacturing PMIs, including euro zone, Tuesday

OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of England, European Central Bank rate decisions, Thursday

Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday

Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1250

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3515

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 114.65 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.79 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.04 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.30 per cent

Commodities