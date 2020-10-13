Stocks fell on speculation that a rally to a six-week high has outpaced prospects for a quick end to the stalemate over economic stimulus. Treasuries and the dollar rose.

The S&P 500 dropped, led by banks, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. said its surprisingly-good reserve release didn’t reflect a better view of the economy and Citigroup Inc. reported a jump in costs. Delta Air Lines Inc. tumbled as a decision to delay US$5 billion in jetliner deliveries signaled weak travel demand. Johnson & Johnson sank as the drugmaker paused its late-stage study of a coronavirus vaccine. Amazon.com Inc. climbed as its two-day Prime Day sale kicks off, while Apple Inc. came off session lows ahead of a key product event.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues that President Donald Trump’s latest stimulus proposal falls short of what’s needed to shore up the economic recovery and battle the coronavirus. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin negotiated over the weekend on the administration’s new US$1.8 trillion proposal. No talks were announced Monday, and it’s unclear when or whether they’ll resume. The International Monetary Fund warned that the world still faces an uneven recovery until the pandemic is tamed.

“The rally has gotten a little bit ahead of itself,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “We have a little bit of negative news on one of the vaccine trials, so the market has taken a bit of a breather. You throw in political risks as well, and we think that could make for a very volatile fourth quarter.”

Democrats began their highly anticipated interrogation of Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday, raising dire predictions of how she might overturn long-standing U.S. Supreme Court rulings guaranteeing abortion rights and more recent decisions upholding the Affordable Care Act.

Here are some key events coming up

Results from Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are due Wednesday; Morgan Stanley’s earnings are scheduled for Thursday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a deadline of Thursday to thrash out the outline of a European Union trade deal.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde leads off the virtual annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. Through Oct. 18.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 decreased 0.4 per cent as of 10:43 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent.

The euro declined 0.4 per cent to US$1.1766.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 105.59 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 0.74 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.55 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.251 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.4 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.6 per cent to US$40.07 a barrel.

Gold weakened 1.2 per cent to US$1,900.38 an ounce.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Joanna Ossinger, Yakob Peterseil, Cecile Gutscher and Lynn Thomasson.