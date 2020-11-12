Stocks fell and Treasuries climbed as another record in U.S. coronavirus cases added to concern about tougher restrictions to contain the spread of the disease.

The S&P 500 trimmed its weekly rally, led by banks and energy producers. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed on speculation that big tech companies flush with cash and offering products that benefit from social distancing will continue to do well. Moderna Inc. surged on expectations it may report results of the trial of its vaccine candidate within days, with experts hoping for positive results similar to those achieved by Pfizer Inc.

The U.S. recorded 152,255 new infections on Wednesday as the virus spreads across the nation, with the early epicenter of New York ordering measures to tamp down a fresh wave. Fatalities reached their highest point since May, with 1,987 reported on Wednesday. Hospitalizations climbed by more than 10% in five days across six states. Covid won’t be a “pandemic a lot longer” thanks to rapid progress in vaccine development, according to Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official. The coronavirus could nonetheless remain endemic for a long time, he said.

“The blame seems to be going to the increased cases of Covid-19 in the U.S. and around the world, and the proposed lockdowns that are going along with it,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, referring to the drop in equities. “This makes total sense, but we also need to recognize that this is not new news at all. Therefore, we think the real reason for the weakness is the simple fact that the stock market had become overbought on a very-short-term basis.”

A measure of U.S. inflation was unchanged in October, missing forecasts that called for a modest gain, reflecting cheaper gasoline, declining medical-care costs and lower clothing prices. Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell by the most in five weeks, signaling the gradual improvement in the labor market is continuing despite a record surge in Covid-19 infections.

U.S. stocks are likely to fall short in their push to break a dot-com era record, according to Chris Kimble, chief executive officer of Kimble Charting Solutions. Kimble analyzed the ratio between the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average in a blot post this week. The ratio climbed as much as 40% this year through Sept. 1, when it reached the highest level since March 2000, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. On Monday and Tuesday, the ratio fell by a combined 7.4%. The two-day drop was the steepest since May 2001.

These are some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

The S&P 500 dipped 0.5 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro increased 0.2 per cent to US$1.1801.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 105.31 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 0.92 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.52 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to 0.382 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to US$41.42 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.4 per cent to US$1,872.65 an ounce.

