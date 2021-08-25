The Dow Jones could reach 38,000-40,000 by the end of the year: Trader

U.S. futures edged lower and stocks in Europe dropped on Thursday as markets remained cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 posted modest declines following another record close for the underlying indexes. Treasury yields ticked higher and the dollar held gains as data on jobless claims and gross domestic product did little to alter investors’ views on the path of the economic recovery and monetary policy. Traders are looking ahead to the Jackson Hole policy symposium, which may offer fresh insight on how the Fed intends to scale back bond purchases.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell, dragged lower by basic resources and travel shares, with media and construction bucking the trend. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge snapped a three-day rally, with Chinese tech names slumping on disappointing earnings and Beijing’s crackdown on private industries. Yields on core European bonds rose.

Views are split on whether Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to the Jackson Hole meeting Friday will provide a clearer guide on tapering emergency Fed support. While the ongoing economic rebound and elevated inflation add to the case for starting policy normalization, the fast-spreading delta virus strain threatens a slower pace of recovery than some had expected. The U.S. economy expanded 6.6 per cent in the second quarter, data showed Thursday, in line with forecasts.

“If the market starts to price in a more hawkish Fed hiking cycle, this would be consistent with upside for real bond yields over the coming months,” said Milla Savova, a strategist at Bank of America Corp. “Higher real bond yields would be a particular headwind for growth sectors such as tech.”

Elsewhere, WTI crude oil dipped below US$68 a barrel, paring a rally this week driven by bets that demand will weather the delta virus strain’s impact on the economic recovery. Gold fell below US$1,790 an ounce and Bitcoin slid to around US$47,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed officials participate in the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday

July U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 8:39 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1763

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3724

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.09 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.36 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.40 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.62 per cent

Commodities