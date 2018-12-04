European stocks and U.S. equity futures tracked declines in Asia as investors reined in their optimism over any breakthrough in the trade war. Treasuries gained and the U.S. dollar declined.

Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq indexes all pointed to U.S. shares giving up a chunk of Monday’s gains, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid led by automakers. Stocks tumbled in Japan and dropped in Australia and South Korea after media appearances from Trump administration officials shed little light on the specifics of any Sino-American trade agreement. Shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong fared better, fluctuating before ending higher as the yuan climbed. The greenback weakened a second day as the euro and pound rallied after an adviser to the EU’s top court said the U.K. should be allowed to reverse its so-called Article 50 notice, which triggered the Brexit process.

The optimism that drove gains for riskier assets on Monday is quickly dissipating as investors scramble to figure out exactly what, if anything, was agreed between the U.S. and China on trade at the weekend. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, dialed back expectations and added qualifiers when asked about the outcome of talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China has said nothing about the commitment to remove car tariffs flagged by the U.S., nor did its statement mention the 90-day timeline for talks the Americans have specified.

In the Treasury market, three-year yields climbed above their five-year peers on Monday, potentially foreshadowing the end of the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign. The more closely watched part of the Treasury yield curve -- the gap between two-year and 10-year yields -- remains upwardly sloped.

Elsewhere oil continued to find support, advancing for a second day in the wake of moves by producers to address a supply glut that contributed to a 15 percent tumble in West Texas Intermediate prices last month.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.6 per cent as of 9:52 a.m. London time, the first retreat in more than a week. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.4 per cent, the biggest drop in more than a week. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index dipped 0.4 per cent. Germany’s DAX Index declined 0.7 per cent, the biggest drop in more than a week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.6 per cent, the largest decrease in two weeks. The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.2 per cent to the highest in two months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.6 per cent to the lowest in almost four weeks on the largest decrease in more than a month. The euro advanced 0.5 per cent to US$1.1415, the strongest in more than two weeks. The British pound gained 0.8 per cent to US$1.2821, the largest rise in more than a week. The Japanese yen jumped 0.8 per cent to 112.78 per dollar, the strongest in two weeks on the biggest increase in more than 19 weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 2.95 per cent, the lowest in 12 weeks. Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.29 per cent, reaching the lowest in about six months on its sixth straight decline. Britain’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 1.299 per cent, hitting the lowest in 14 weeks with its sixth straight decline. The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s advanced one basis point to 2.8525 percentage points.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.2 per cent to US$54.09 a barrel, the highest in almost two weeks. Gold jumped 0.8 per cent to US$1,240.87 an ounce, the highest in 20 weeks on the biggest increase in more than a month.