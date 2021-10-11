18h ago
Stocks Drop Before Earnings Amid Inflation Angst
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: Oct. 12, 2021
Stocks fell in a choppy trading session as investors awaited the start of the earnings season, while weighing the risk of inflation against prospects for an economic recovery.
Traders have been concerned that price pressures will sap corporate profits and growth. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said inflation caused by supply-chain disruptions or the reopening of the services sector are likely to last and seem to be broadening to more parts of the economy. The next key test of market confidence will be the start of the earnings season Wednesday, with results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
“Earnings season is going to give us a really good clue of where we’re going on some of these supply issues,” Alicia Levine, head of equities and capital market advisory at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “The two sectors we worry about are the industrials and retail, because that’s where the companies are not able to pass along price as easily.”
The S&P 500 erased gains. West Texas Intermediate crude held above US$80 a barrel on speculation that a global energy crunch will continue to boost demand. Treasury 10-year yields fell, while the dollar was little changed.
The conditions required to begin tapering the Fed’s bond-buying program have “all but been met” amid high inflation and ongoing rehiring in the job market, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said. U.S. consumers’ expectations for inflation continued to rise in September, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey.
For Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer for sustainability at Bridgewater Associates, most portfolios are insufficiently hedged for inflation.
One of the easiest things investors can do is to “switch up their nominal bond holdings to inflation-linked bonds,” told Bloomberg TV. “It’s very simple. You’re literally going to get paid, whatever CPI is.”
Here are a few events to watch this week:
- U.S. FOMC minutes and CPI Wednesday
- China PPI, CPI Thursday
- U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI Thursday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 12:39 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
- The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1536
- The British pound was little changed at US$1.3594
- The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 113.60 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.59 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.09 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.15 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2 per cent to US$80.65 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,761.60 an ounce