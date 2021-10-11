Stocks fell in a choppy trading session as investors awaited the start of the earnings season, while weighing the risk of inflation against prospects for an economic recovery.

Traders have been concerned that price pressures will sap corporate profits and growth. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said inflation caused by supply-chain disruptions or the reopening of the services sector are likely to last and seem to be broadening to more parts of the economy. The next key test of market confidence will be the start of the earnings season Wednesday, with results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“Earnings season is going to give us a really good clue of where we’re going on some of these supply issues,” Alicia Levine, head of equities and capital market advisory at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “The two sectors we worry about are the industrials and retail, because that’s where the companies are not able to pass along price as easily.”

The S&P 500 erased gains. West Texas Intermediate crude held above US$80 a barrel on speculation that a global energy crunch will continue to boost demand. Treasury 10-year yields fell, while the dollar was little changed.

The conditions required to begin tapering the Fed’s bond-buying program have “all but been met” amid high inflation and ongoing rehiring in the job market, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said. U.S. consumers’ expectations for inflation continued to rise in September, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey.

For Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer for sustainability at Bridgewater Associates, most portfolios are insufficiently hedged for inflation.

One of the easiest things investors can do is to “switch up their nominal bond holdings to inflation-linked bonds,” told Bloomberg TV. “It’s very simple. You’re literally going to get paid, whatever CPI is.”

Here are a few events to watch this week:

U.S. FOMC minutes and CPI Wednesday

China PPI, CPI Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 12:39 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1536

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3594

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 113.60 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.15 per cent

Commodities