Equities in Europe declined on Monday and U.S. futures reversed gains as the rout in technology stocks deepened amid concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s imminent rate liftoff. Bonds gained.

Tech stocks were among the largest decliners as the Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped almost two per cent, on track for the biggest two-day slump since October. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine exacerbated the risk-off mood, with Russia’s benchmark stock index tumbling as much as 4.4 per cent and European shares with exposure to the region also under pressure.

U.S. equity futures edged lower, dimming hopes of some respite after one of the worst stretches for global shares last week since the pandemic began. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 turned lower after climbing as much as one per cent earlier. The Treasury 10-year yield dipped along with rates on most European bonds. A dollar gauge ticked higher.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to signal a March hike in interest rates and balance-sheet reduction later this year to help fight inflation. Ebbing stimulus is forcing a rethink about the economic and market outlook.



Aside from the Fed and Ukraine, earnings updates from titans such as Apple Inc. will shape sentiment too in the days to come following an uneven start to the reporting season. Tech stocks have borne the brunt of an equity selloff this year, while some less richly valued parts of the market have held up better.

There is “likely a longer term rotation toward value stocks measured in quarters, not weeks” unfolding, Julian Emanuel, chief equity and quantitative strategist at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note. “Investors should retain a balanced view, staying patient in committing new capital to equities.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they see a risk the Fed will tighten monetary policy more aggressively this year than the Wall Street bank now anticipates.

Speculators in Retreat

“A March lift-off and four hikes in 2022 are already fully priced in,” said Xavier Chapard, global macro strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. “But we expect Chair Powell to remain hawkish and not offer any pushback. Not supportive for risky assets.”

In the volatile cryptocurrency sector, bruised Bitcoin fell below US$34,000, extending a plunge over the past three days. Digital coins have shed more than US$1 trillion in value since a November high.

What to watch this week:

Earnings reports are due from companies including Apple, Boeing, GE, 3M, Deutsche Bank, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and Tesla

PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, U.K. and Australia, Monday

Australia CPI, Tuesday

Federal Reserve rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell news conference, Wednesday

Bank of Canada interest-rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth data, plus U.S. initial jobless claims and durable goods, Thursday

U.S. consumer income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment figures, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8 per cent as of 10:17 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1323

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 113.54 per U.S. dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2 per cent to 6.3284 per U.S. dollar

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3512

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.72 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.10 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.13 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3 per cent to US$88.15 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,841.76 an ounce

--With assistance from Sunil Jagtiani.