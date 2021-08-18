Stocks fell after the Federal Reserve signaled that a formal decision on a reduction of its massive bond-buying program could happen in 2021. Treasuries and the dollar fluctuated.

“Various participants” said that economic and financial conditions would warrant a reduction of the US$120 billion monthly pace “in coming months,” minutes of the Fed’s July gathering said. While “several others” viewed tapering as “more likely to become appropriate early next year” because the labor market had not met their standard of substantial further progress. Officials also concluded they had attained their inflation goal.

“There were plenty of reasons to believe the minutes wouldn’t be a massive market mover, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen so far,” wrote Matt Weller, global head of research for Forex.com and City Index. “The focus now shifts to next week’s Jackson Hole symposium, where traders will closely scrutinize Fed Chairman Powell’s keynote speech for any hints about the timing of a taper announcement.”

Earlier Wednesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he prefers tapering to be done by the first quarter of 2022, with the last three months of next year being a “logical place” for a rate liftoff. Several other Fed officials, including Robert Kaplan of Dallas and Esther George of Kansas City, have urged the central bank to begin removing stimulus as soon as the September meeting. Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida have suggested they want to see further progress before considering a move to taper.

