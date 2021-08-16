The stock market started the week on a cautious note as softer economic data and the spread of the coronavirus delta variant sparked concern the global recovery is faltering. Bonds climbed.

As the risk-off sentiment took hold, the S&P 500 dropped from an all-time high, led by energy and retail shares. Travel-related companies slumped on worries that further COVID-19 restrictions could threaten the nascent rebound of the industry. Tesla Inc. sank as the U.S. opened a formal investigation on the firm’s Autopilot system after almost a dozen collisions at crash scenes involving first-responder vehicles.

Investors turned more cautious after a gauge of New York state manufacturing moderated, while data showed China’s economy slowed more than expected. Traders awaited signals from the Federal Reserve, with a town hall by Chair Jerome Powell Tuesday potentially acting as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August. The market has viewed the event as a venue for the Fed to lay out the timing and contours of its expected move to taper its bond-buying program.

“The big question that’s hovering over the market is about the Fed -- when the Fed is going to move, when the Fed is going to taper,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “What we do know is that the recovery is going to be bumpy -- it’s not going to be in a straight line.”

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Fed Chair Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators Tuesday

China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr Wednesday

FOMC minutes released Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6per cent as of 10:44 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.7per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1per cent to US$1.1784

The British pound fell 0.2per cent to US$1.3844

The Japanese yen rose 0.4per cent to 109.16 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.23per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.48per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.56per cent

Commodities