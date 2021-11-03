We might have a change in policy for the first time in 10 years: Brian Battle on Fed decision

Stocks fell from a record, Treasuries dropped and the dollar struggled to find direction before the long-awaited Federal Reserve decision.

While officials have signaled rate hikes won’t be on the table until the bond-buying program ends, investors are projecting more than two quarter-point increases by early 2023. For Win Thin, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, the Fed may try to push back against aggressive tightening wagers, “but we are not sure that the market will listen.” Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. says “markets are certainly not pricing in any overly hawkish comments from our central bank.”

More comments from strategists:

“We’re expecting the Fed to fulfill the market expectations, tapering US$15 billion a month, probably pushing back significantly on the fact that the end of tapering will immediately bring a rate hike, David Stubbs at JPMorgan Private Bank, told Bloomberg TV and Radio’s “Surveillance.”

“If the Fed wants to ensure a hawkish signal, it would drop its characterization of inflation as transitory and/or accelerate the tapering to finish before mid-2022,” said Marc Chandler at Bannockburn Global Forex.

“Tapering may not be enough to counter runaway inflation that we’ve been seeing over the past few months and the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates sooner-than-expected in an effort to calm rising consumer prices,” said Danielle DiMartino Booth at Quill Intelligence.

The Treasury announced the first reduction in its quarterly sale of longer-term debt in more than five years. Twenty-year bonds rallied in the wake of the larger cuts to that sector, before paring gains.

U.S. companies added the most jobs in four months, suggesting employers are making progress in filling a near-record number of open positions. The data precede Friday’s monthly employment report from the Labor Department, which is forecast to show that private payrolls increased by 408,000 in October. Service providers expanded at a record pace in October, powered by resilient demand and stronger business activity.

Some corporate highlights:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. soared after announcing accelerated share buybacks and the launch of a new digital marketplace for merchandise from third-party producers.

CVS Health Corp. climbed after boosting its annual forecast.

Lyft Inc. jumped as third-quarter results showed the ride-hailing company is set for a much stronger recovery than expected.

T-Mobile US Inc. rose as profit beat estimates, with the carrier raising its forecast for savings from its takeover of Sprint.

Activision Blizzard Inc. tumbled after the video-game company gave an outlook that was seen as disappointing.

Here are some events to watch this week:

OPEC+ meeting on output, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

U.S. trade, initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 1:02 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1585

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3663

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.07 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.56 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.07 per cent

Commodities