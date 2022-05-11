Stocks fell after hotter-than-expected US inflation data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve may have to be more aggressive with rate hikes this year to contain persistent price pressures.

The S&P 500 dropped after a report showed inflation rose more than forecast in April, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed. Treasury two-year yields -- which are more sensitive to imminent changes in monetary policy -- jumped.

The core consumer-price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.6 per cent from a month earlier and 6.2 per cent from April 2021. The broader CPI rose 0.3 per cent from the prior month and 8.3 per cent on an annual basis, still among the highest readings in decades. The core CPI was projected to rise 0.4 per cent from a month earlier, while the headline gauge was seen climbing 0.2 per cent, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“This eliminates the positive surprise and takes away a potential catalyst for a market rally,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “The inconvenient truth is the Fed is going to need to raise rates more quickly and to a higher level than many were hoping. There will be at least four 50 basis-point rate hikes this year and not three or less, and we would continue to be cautious with risk assets.”

“The pressure on the Fed is going to remain intense,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. A couple of more prints like this and a 75-basis-point hike “may be back on the table,” she added.

“April’s CPI report came in a little stronger than expected, underlining how difficult it will be to reverse a trend of rising prices,” said Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield Asset Management. “Although the possibility of peak CPI being behind us remains on the table, the way back to acceptable levels still looks to be some distance away, both in terms of time and potential monetary tightening.”

The S&P 500 has slumped more than 15 per cent this year, but may be at risk of further downside toward 3,600 points -- down 10 per cent from the Tuesday close -- before reaching a historically important technical support level. The 200-week moving average since 1986 has seen the US benchmark bounce back during all major bear markets, except for the tech bubble and the global financial crisis.

The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth. Strategist Michael Wilson, who has long been a skeptic of the decade-long bull run in US stocks, said in a note that even after five weeks of declines, the S&P 500 is still mispriced for the current environment of the Fed tightening policy into slowing growth.

“We continue to believe that the US equity market is not priced for this slowdown in growth from current levels,” Wilson said in a note. “We expect equity volatility to remain elevated over the next 12 months.” He recommends defensive positioning with an overweight in health-care, utilities and real-estate shares.

Here are key events to watch this week:

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 9:34 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0552

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2356

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.38 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.03 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.06 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.90 per cent

Commodities