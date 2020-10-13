Stocks fell on speculation that their recent rally has outpaced prospects for a quick end to the stalemate over fresh economic stimulus. Treasuries and the dollar climbed.

Banks led losses in the S&P 500, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. sinking as investors worried that third-quarter results signaled just a pause in pain from soured loans. Johnson & Johnson slumped after temporarily halting its late-stage study of a coronavirus vaccine while Eli Lilly & Co. plunged as its trial of an antibody treatment for COVID-19 has been paused. Tech shares outperformed as Apple Inc. unveiled its iPhone 12 line with 5G speeds and Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day sale kicked off.

Prospects for U.S. fiscal stimulus before Election Day dimmed on Tuesday, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding the Trump administration revamp its latest offer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pushing a smaller-scale strategy Democrats have repeatedly rejected. McConnell’s proposal to vote next week on just one provision -- replenishing funds in the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses -- appeared to stoke opposition even from President Donald Trump, who tweeted "Go big or go home!!"

"It’s been a rollercoaster ride in terms of communication from both sides," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "There are still going to be significant pockets of stress in the economy," and a fiscal package could help bridge the gap until we do get a vaccine, he added.

Meanwhile, Amy Coney Barrett rejected suggestions that she has pre-set views on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, as Senate Democrats began a highly anticipated interrogation aimed at portraying the Supreme Court nominee as a dire threat to health care and abortion rights.

Here are some key events coming up:

Results from Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are due Wednesday; Morgan Stanley’s earnings are scheduled for Thursday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a deadline of Thursday to thrash out the outline of a European Union trade deal.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde leads off the virtual annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. Through Oct. 18.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 decreased 0.8 per cent as of 2:49 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.5 per cent.

The euro sank 0.6 per cent to US$1.1741.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 105.53 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 0.73 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.56 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to 0.239 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.3 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude increased two per cent to US$40.22 a barrel.

Gold weakened 1.4 per cent to US$1,895.04 an ounce.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Joanna Ossinger, Yakob Peterseil, Cecile Gutscher and Lynn Thomasson.