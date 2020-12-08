Global stocks slid for a second day and U.S. futures fell as investors focused on a rise in coronavirus infections and tougher restrictions.

Travel shares led declines in Europe, following a slump in Asia after Hong Kong announced it would start implementing some of its strictest social distancing measures since the pandemic began. Oil fell toward US$45 a barrel in New York on speculation that near-term demand is at risk. S&P 500 futures dropped, with Tesla Inc. shares slipping in pre-market trading after the company said it plans to sell as much as US$5 billion of common stock.

The pound weakened for a third day with optimism for a breakthrough in Brexit talks continuing to fade. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s “very hopeful” of securing a trade deal with the European Union, but warned there may come a time to abandon negotiations if progress isn’t made.

“Signs that traders have trimmed risk are there, with some focus on U.S. COVID trends,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., wrote in a note. Renewed focus on trade tensions and the ongoing Brexit negotiations, suggests “this selective mindset is just the market sitting on its hands waiting for the next shoe to drop.”

Global equity markets have softened this week after hitting an all-time high on Friday and capping record gains in November. While hopes for another U.S. stimulus package fanned bullish sentiment, progress has stalled in recent days. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell top priority -- federal limits on COVID-19 related lawsuits against businesses -- has emerged as the key potential deal-breaker.

In other markets, the dollar held gains against its major peers, while gold and Treasuries were steady.

Stitch Fix Inc. shares surged 36% in U.S. pre-market trading after reporting fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat analyst estimates for the heavily-shorted personal-styling company.

Here are some key events coming up:

Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision and a press briefing from Christine Lagarde. Economists widely expect the central bank to increase and extend its pandemic bond-buying program.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration meets to discuss the vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech on Thursday. If the FDA authorizes emergency use, Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said vaccine distribution could begin within 24 hours.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index sank 0.5 per cent as of 6:46 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2115.

The British pound sank 0.4 per cent to US$1.3331.

The onshore yuan was unchanged at 6.53 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 104.08 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.93 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.14 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield sank one basis point to -0.59 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.278 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.019 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.7 per cent to US$45.46 a barrel.

Brent crude dipped 0.6 per cent to US$48.51 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,862.88 an ounce.

--With assistance from David Finnerty and Andreea Papuc.