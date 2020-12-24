U.S. stocks edged higher with European equities as investors digested the impact of President Donald Trump’s demand for changes to pandemic relief legislation.

The S&P 500 opened in the green after three straight days of declines even after Trump attacked the coronavirus relief bill. The president is demanding that lawmakers increase the stimulus checks due to go out to most Americans to US$2,000 from US$600 in the same week that Congress passed the US$900 billion bipartisan package.

The dollar stayed lower after initial jobless claims came in better than expected. Personal income for November fell by 1.1 per cent.

European stocks rose as trade and transport links between the U.K. and its neighbors reopened and Brexit negotiators worked to forge an 11th-hour deal, lifting the pound. Travel firms and automakers led gains, with Daimler AG rising as much as 3.1 US on a report the German carmaker is considering an initial public offering of its truck unit.

Investors appear ready to look past the president’s comments to the promise of pandemic relief that will come sooner or later. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seized on Trump’s call for larger individual checks and said the House would try to pass this additional measure during a pro forma session on Thursday.

“You’re going to get stimulus eventually, this most recent lump of coal notwithstanding, and then the vaccine,” Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager at Federated Global Investment Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “We think 2021 is going to be a very good year, and we like the under-loved parts of the market: small caps, value cyclicals, dividend payers and international stocks.”

Elsewhere, crude oil reversed an earlier decline. Gold snapped a three-day slide.

Here are some key events coming up

U.S. bond and stock trading and markets in other parts of the world will shut early on Thursday for the Christmas holidays. Most global markets are shut Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.4 per cent to 3,701.06 as of 9:31 a.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.5 per cent to 30,170.03, the biggest gain in more than a week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.1 per cent to 12,818.94, the highest on record.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.9 per cent to 394.67.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.6 per cent to 637.27.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.4 per cent to 1,127.13, the biggest decrease in more than three weeks.

The euro gained 0.4 per cent to US$1.2207.

The British pound jumped 1.3 per cent to US$1.3534, the biggest jump in two months.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 103.44 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 0.95 per cent, the highest in almost three weeks on the biggest rise in almost three weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased six basis points to -0.54 per cent, hitting the highest in three weeks with the first advance in a week and the largest increase in more than six weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed nine basis points to 0.268 per cent, the biggest increase in more than six weeks.

Commodities