Stocks closed higher after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting did little to alter bets on the path of interest rates this year. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500 rebounded after the central bank document came out, with commodity and industrial companies outperforming the cohort of tech shares that has thrived during the era of near-zero rates. Two-year Treasury yields -- which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves -- fell with the dollar. In late trading, Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of computer networking equipment, climbed on a bullish sales projection, while chipmaker Nvidia Corp. dropped after its results.

Fed officials concluded at their January gathering that inflation was running too high, warranting a rate hike soon and potentially justifying a faster pace of tightening. “A number of participants commented that conditions would likely warrant beginning to reduce the size of the balance sheet sometime later this year,” they said. A rate increase in March is fully priced into markets, and there’s been some betting that the central bank could hike by as much as 50 basis points.

Comments:

“No real surprises from the last Fed meeting, which is typically a good thing as the market tends to respond well to certainty,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of Investment Strategy at E*Trade Financial.

“On balance, there was nothing in the minutes that suggested the Fed would be more aggressive than what the market has already priced in,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

“The fear that investors had coming into the release of the minutes was a very aggressive conversation potentially around balance-sheet reduction or maybe more chatter about a 50 basis point rate hike in March,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I don’t think that any of those fears of even more aggressive hawkish language came through in today’s minutes.”

Traders also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical developments. High-level diplomacy continues in a bid to defuse the situation around Ukraine. Western officials voiced reservations about Russian announcements that some of its forces are being drawn down. North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there’s no proof of de-escalation and it appears Russia is continuing its military build-up. The Kremlin denied the claim.

The great rotation on Wall Street into stock funds and out of bonds risks falling apart. Defying the worst January for the S&P 500 since 2009, investors have sunk US$152 billion into equities this year, after a gangbusters 2021 for both stock returns and flows, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. But strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou warns stock managers are set to join their outflow-lashed peers in the bond world as upcoming Fed rate hikes spur volatility just like in 2018.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is “quite likely” to lift interest rates in 2022 to combat an unprecedented surge in euro-area prices but mustn’t “rock the boat” as it tightens monetary policy, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

Meantime, global financial regulators said digital assets could soon threaten financial stability due to their scale, structural vulnerabilities and increasing interconnectedness with the traditional financial system. Areas of concern include the use of leverage, technological fragilities and liquidity shortages, according to a report Wednesday by the Financial Stability Board.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1379

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3592

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 115.43 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 2.02 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.28 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.52 per cent

Commodities