European stocks erased gains and U.S. equity futures retreated as the busiest week of earnings season got underway. Gold slid after a record-breaking rally.

LVMH and Moncler SpA both dropped after the high-end apparel makers earnings missed analyst expectations.PSA Group jumped as much as 5.6 per cent after the Peugeot maker surpassed estimates for revenue and profit. Silver retreated, while Treasury yields were little changed.

Investors are betting setbacks in the fight against the coronavirus will lead Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to signal Wednesday that rates will stay near zero for longer. Health officials are tackling rising cases in countries ranging from Japan and China to Germany, underscoring the difficulty of curbing the pandemic.

Fabiana Fedeli, global head of fundamental equities at Robeco Group, cast doubt on whether further Fed moves to supply liquidity and hold rates low will spark more gains in the biggest stock market.

“What we’re going to need next for another leg up is a better macroeconomic outlook, because the next leg up will come from a rotation into cyclicals,” Fedeli told Bloomberg TV. “Right now you can see some improvement in North Asia. But still not in the U.S.”

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are continuing efforts toward the country’s next fiscal stimulus. Senate Republicans presented a US$1 trillion proposal as a first step toward negotiating a compromise with Democrats, who’ve offered their own US$3.5 trillion plan.

Here are some key events coming up:

The Federal Open Market Committee holds its policy meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement due on Wednesday.

Earnings include Rio Tinto and Barclays on Wenesday; Thursday brings Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet, L’Oreal, Credit Suisse and Samsung; Chevron and Caterpillar are set for Friday.

U.S. second-quarter GDP is expected on Thursday.

China PMI data comes Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.5 per cent as of 11:08 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent.

The euro sank 0.2 per cent to US$1.1731.

The British pound dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.2874.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 105.18 per dollar.

The offshore yuan weakened 0.1 per cent to 7.0056 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank one basis point to 0.60 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.50 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.114 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.023 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.9 per cent to US$41.27 a barrel.

Brent crude decreased 0.4 per cent to US$43.30 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.6 per cent to US$1,931.72 an ounce.

