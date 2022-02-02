Short-term selling is over for now but investors need to be nimble: Bob Iaccino

Global stocks headed for the biggest four-day rally since November 2020, and U.S. index futures jumped, as companies from the U.S. to Europe reported better-than-forecast earnings and dip-buying continued in technology shares.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index jumped 1.4 per cent, while those on the S&P 500 added 0.7 per cent. Alphabet Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. soared at least 10 per cent each in New York premarket trading after posting strong results. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index traded above its 50-day moving average for the first time since Jan. 21. Oil prices fluctuated around a seven-year high before an OPEC+ meeting on increasing supply. The dollar weakened.

Investors have been swinging between nervousness over Federal Reserve tightening and confidence in the economic recovery as they navigate a volatile start to the year. A robust earnings outlook is helping to ease the uncertainty, at least for the moment. However, a wall of worries including stubborn inflation, regulatory risks in China and pandemic flare-ups still lingers in the background.

“Fed tightening is still the path forward,” said Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “But a short term rebound in equities will continue -- led by growth and cyclicals -- as investors focus on a narrative of ‘peak tightening’ ahead of what is likely to be a weak payroll report.”

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of world stocks added 0.4 per cent on Wednesday, taking its four-day increase to 4.6 per cent. Novo Nordisk A/S contributed the most to gains in the European benchmark as traders welcomed its 2022 guidance and assurances on the supply of an obesity drug. Vodafone Group Plc. advanced after sales growth beat expectations.

The moves echoed in the U.S. premarket session where Alphabet and AMD led stocks rising on the strength of earnings. Of the 200 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 80 per cent have met or beaten estimates. Profits are coming in 5.3 per cent above levels predicted.



FED SPEAK

The latest Fed commentary hinted at a calibrated approach to raising interest rates to fight high inflation, potentially soothing some investor worries that the economy will take a hit from tighter monetary policy.

None of six Fed officials speaking so far this week have backed the idea of a half-point rate increase in March, and the most aggressive, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, said five hikes -- one more than every quarter -- is “not too bad a bet.”

Treasury yields were mostly steady on Wednesday. The dollar weakened for a third day, amid gains for the euro and the British pound. Data showing euro-area inflation accelerated to a record sent Germany’s 10-year yield to as high as 0.046 per cent, a level last seen in May 2019.

Traders continued to monitor tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. Western officials say Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border. Diplomatic talks have yet to make a breakthrough.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 per cent, while Brent lost 0.3 per cent. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies convene later on Wednesday, and are expected to ratify another 400,000 barrel-a-day increase in supply for March.

Elsewhere, Australia’s central bank governor said the monetary authority will do what is necessary to maintain low and stable inflation, indicating that policy makers will act should prices accelerate too sharply. The local dollar ticked up. Equities advanced in Japan and Australia, among the few markets open in the Asia-Pacific due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

What to watch this week:

Earnings are due from Amazon, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Spotify

OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of England, European Central Bank rate decisions, Thursday

Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday

Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 6:31 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1314

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3560

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 114.37 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.79 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.04 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.29 per cent

Commodities