There is still some cheap oil out there: Strategist

U.S. stocks dropped to lows of the day amid a ramp-up in concern over higher energy costs as investors assessed the impact of the surge in commodity prices on inflation and economic growth. The dollar extended gains, while Treasury yields pulled back from session highs.

The S&P 500 fell for a third day, down 1.5 per cent as all but two of the 11 major industry groups declined, with megacap tech stocks leading losses. The Nasdaq 100 slid 2 per cent. Oil jumped on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies, with Brent crude rising as high as US$139 a barrel, before trading closer to US$120. European gas, palladium and copper hit all-time highs.

The Biden administration is considering whether to ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. European Union governments were divided over whether to join the U.S. Commodities from grains to metals have also surged on concerns of chaos in raw-material flows due to the invasion and sanctions on Russia.

“The longer oil prices and inflation remain elevated -- and thereby threaten an early demise of this economic expansion and bull market -- the more investors will trim their exposure to equities,” wrote Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “Investor uncertainty should elevate the angst.”

The U.S. bond market’s 10-year inflation forecast jumped to a record 2.785 per cent, while the yield on the benchmark Treasury bond rose 2 basis points to 1.75 per cent. A gauge of the dollar rose for a third day, trading at the highest since 2020.

The global economy was already struggling with high inflation due to the pandemic. The Federal Reserve and other key central banks now face the tricky task of tightening monetary policy to contain the cost of living without upending economic expansion or roiling risky assets.

“For the U.S. economy, we now see stagflation, with persistently higher inflation and less economic growth than expected before the war,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note. “For stock investors, we think 2022 will continue to be one of this bull market’s toughest years.”

Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for a third round of talks, but hopes for progress in the meeting later on Monday are low as Russian leader Vladimir Putin says Kyiv must to agree to his demands if fighting is to end. Putin signed a decree allowing the government and companies to pay foreign creditors in rubles, seeking to stave off defaults while capital controls remain in place.

More businesses pulled back on their operations in Russia, including streaming giant Netflix Inc. and social-media service TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance Ltd.

Meanwhile, China warned the U.S. against trying to build what it called a Pacific version of NATO, while declaring that security disputes over Taiwan and Ukraine were “not comparable at all.”

The Swiss franc, typically a refuge in times of stress, retreated against the dollar after a governing board member of the Swiss National Bank said it’s ready to intervene to tackle rapid strengthening.

Here are some key events this week:

Apple new product event, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks, Wednesday and Friday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde briefing after policy meeting, Thursday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent as of 10:42 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.0881

The British pound fell 0.7 per cent to US$1.3143

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 115.39 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.75 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to -0.02 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 1.29 per cent

Commodities