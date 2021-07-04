(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady start Monday after U.S. shares climbed further on speculation the Federal Reserve has scope to continue providing substantial stimulus support. Oil is in focus amid the OPEC+ spat.

Futures were little changed in Japan and Australia and rose in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts opened little changed. The S&P 500 reached a record for a seventh straight day Friday after a jobs report signaled the U.S. recovery is gaining steam, but not at a pace that would prompt the central bank to taper stimulus quickly.

Treasuries gained and the dollar dipped after the jobs report was seen as supporting the Fed’s accommodative stance. The greenback was little changed early Monday, and trading may be subdued with U.S. markets closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Investors are also awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee minutes later this week for clues on the policy outlook.

Oil remains in the spotlight over an OPEC+ dispute that has cast doubt on an agreement that could ease a surge in prices. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates remain at odds.

While the U.S. jobs report eased concerns about the Fed’s hawkish pivot last month, central banks around the world are beginning to pull back from from the emergency stimulus they deployed to fight the pandemic-driven global recession. For instance, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to pare back some of its stimulus at its Tuesday meeting despite nationwide lockdowns.

“Markets are priced for the continuation of a scenario that could not be better constructed,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “Investors are living with risks that are seen to be manageable while growth and the technical set-up of our financial system is rewarding capital allocated to risk.”

Elsewhere, China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi Chuxing, just days after the ride-hailing giant pulled off one of the largest U.S. initial public offerings of the past decade. Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to hold a video call this week as tensions simmer between Europe and the world’s second-largest economy.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

FOMC minutes Wednesday

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Venice, Friday

China PPI and CPI on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures dipped as of 7:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures were steady

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 111 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4720 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% Friday

The euro traded at $1.1865

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.42% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $75.16 a barrel Friday

Gold was at $1,787.31 an ounce

