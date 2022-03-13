(Bloomberg) -- Stocks face more volatility Monday as the war in Ukraine rages and markets brace for the Federal Reserve to begin hiking interest rates this week to fight elevated inflation.

Investors were parsing efforts at diplomacy as well as comments from a U.S. official that Russia asked China for military ​equipment to ​support its invasion of Ukraine. Equity futures for Japan and Hong Kong fell before the latest developments in the conflict, while Australia’s signaled a muted start.

The dollar was mixed against major peers in early trading in Asia. The Russian ruble was indicated slightly stronger versus the greenback.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to begin a cycle of rate increases with a 25-basis-point move, seeking to tame price pressures that are being stoked by surging commodity costs amid supply disruptions due to the war.

The flattening U.S. Treasury yield curve, and a 12% drop in global stocks this year, signal worries that the world economic recovery from the pandemic will lose impetus given the risks from the conflict and soaring commodities.

“We are experiencing extraordinary volatility in global equities compounded by wavering market sentiment and the risk of recession intensifies on spiraling commodity prices,” Louise Dudley, portfolio manager for global equities at Federated Hermes, wrote in a note. “We expect ongoing swings in the short term as geopolitical uncertainty over Russian crude persists.”

Senior U.S. and China officials are set to meet Monday to discuss Ukraine. Russian missiles hit a military training facility in western Ukraine close to Poland, raising new concerns about the conflict potentially spilling over Ukraine’s borders.

Meanwhile, China and Hong Kong are also contending with rising Covid cases. Authorities have put the southern city of Shenzhen into a lockdown. The outbreak and disappointing bank lending data have stirred expectations of more policy easing to support China’s economy.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Friday

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.1% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures dropped 2.1%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 117.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3645 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% Friday

The euro was at $1.0918

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.99% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about one basis point to 2.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $109.33 a barrel Friday

Gold fell 0.4% to $1,988.46 an ounce Friday

