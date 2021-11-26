(Bloomberg) --

Wall Street forecasters have been saying all year that a slowdown in the bull market might be in the cards thanks to inflation and growth concerns. The average projection from strategists for the S&P 500 at the end of 2022 represents a mere 3% advance from current levels. Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager of global asset allocation at Fiera Capital, joins “What Goes Up” this week to talk about her outlook for the upcoming year and the risks she sees ahead.

