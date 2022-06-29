Stocks dropped Wednesday on renewed worries about economic growth as monetary policy tightens in much of the world to fight inflation.

European equities fell for the first time in four days, with sentiment also hurt by China remaining committed to its zero-COVID approach. US contracts slipped after a tech-led slide hurt the S&P 500 Tuesday.

Spanish inflation unexpectedly surged to a record, dashing hopes that inflation in the euro zone’s fourth-biggest economy had peaked, and emboldening European Central Bank policy makers pushing for big increases in interest rates. German benchmark bond yields erased a decline to tick higher. Treasuries dipped, with the 10-year yield climbing to 3.18 per cent.

The dollar was steady after rising the most in over a week in the Wall Street session. West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed above US$112 a barrel, set for a fourth session of gains. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin traded near the closely watched US$20,000 level.

Investors appear skeptical that the Federal Reserve can avoid a bruising economic downturn amid sharp interest-rate hikes. Evaporating consumer confidence is feeding into concerns that the US might tip into a recession.

“It seems the market is in this tug of war between on the one hand the hope that we are close to the peak in inflation and rates, and on the other hand the challenge of a slowing economy and potential recession,” Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays Bank Plc, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Central banks are walking a very tight line and to a certain extent dictate the mood in the markets.”

The ECB should consider raising interest rates by twice the planned amount next month if the inflation outlook deteriorates, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus, as calls not to exclude an outsized initial move grow.

Among individual stocks, Carnival Plc slumped as Morgan Stanley analysts warned that the London and New York-listed cruise vacation company’s shares could lose all their value in the event of another demand shock.

In other moves in European stocks, Hennes & Mauritz AB gained after the Swedish low-cost retailer’s earnings beat analyst estimates. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV tumbled to a record low after Berenberg analysts rated the stock sell, saying the food delivery firm’s UK business will remain under pressure.

Tesla Inc. slipped in US premarket trading. The electric-vehicle maker laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as it shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.

An Asian equity index snapped a four-day climb, losing more than 1 per cent. Institutional quarter-end portfolio rebalancing may affecting trading.

US officials sought to play down recession risk. New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco’s Mary Daly both acknowledged they had to cool inflation, but insisted that a soft landing was still possible.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens are all due to speak on a panel at an ECB forum later.

