What you need to know before the opening bell: July 24, 2019

U.S. equity-index futures fell alongside European stocks as investors weighed the latest corporate and economic news, the resumption of trade talks and the prospect of policy easing by major central banks. Treasuries advanced along with bonds in Europe.

Nasdaq futures fell along with contracts on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes after the U.S. opened an antitrust probe into big technology companies. The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped after a euro-region manufacturing gauges fell short of economists’ estimates, while a slump in iron-ore prices weighed on miners. Banks declined after Deutsche Bank’s malaise deepened. Stocks in Asia were mixed, with benchmarks rising in Tokyo and Shanghai, and falling in Seoul and Mumbai.

The U.S. dollar was little changed after three days of gains ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. European bonds climbed, sending yields across the continent to unprecedented lows, as the disappointing manufacturing data added to concerns about the region’s growth outlook. Crude oil advanced for a fourth session, trading around US$57 a barrel in New York.

Broadly positive earnings reports have buoyed stocks this week, though Deutsche’s woes and flagging demand reported by carmakers gave investors another reminder of the uncertain outlook for the global economy. To add to that, the Justice Department opened a broad antitrust reviewinto whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, hitting shares of Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet in after-hours trading.

Central banks also remain in focus after the IMF on Tuesday revised its forecasts for global growth lower and the Federal Reserve is seen trimming its policy rate by a quarter percentage point next week. The ECB may hold fire tomorrow, though its message will be closely parsed for signs of a September move as the poor economic data ramp up pressure to deliver stimulus. On the trade front, Bloomberg reported that U.S. negotiator Robert Lighthizer is set to travel to China next week for the first high-level, face-to-face meeting since talks broke down in May.

Elsewhere, Britain’s pound rebounded from a two-year low following Boris Johnson’s victory in the contest to succeed Theresa May as U.K. prime minister, though the nation’s equity benchmark underperformed.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season rolls on with companies including Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever, Caterpillar, McDonald’s and Boeing still to report this week.

Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. ECB President Mario Draghi holds a briefing afterward.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 per cent as of 6:10 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index declined less than 0.05 per cent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index declined 0.9%, the lowest in almost four weeks on the largest drop in eight weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 per cent.

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.1141, the weakest in almost eight weeks.

The British pound increased 0.3 per cent to $1.2475.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.1 per cent to 108.07 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 2.06 per cent, the biggest fall in a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.37 per cent, reaching the lowest in almost three weeks on its sixth straight decline.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.686 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.147 per cent, reaching the lowest in almost three weeks on its eighth straight decline.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.5 per cent to US$57.05 a barrel, the highest in more than a week.

Gold advanced 0.6% to $1,426.09 an ounce.

Iron ore decreased 1.9% to $111.00 per metric ton, the lowest in almost three weeks.

