It’s like the peak of a party, markets can only go down from here: Stifel's chief equity strategist

U.S. equities fell on Monday as investors weighed growth concerns at the start of a busy week of earnings and policy updates. Treasuries rose.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all declined in early trading after closing at all-time highs on Friday. European equities also slipped, while Chinese shares retreated after Beijing announced sweeping reforms of the education tech industry. Shares of Tesla Inc. rose for the first time in four sessions ahead of its earnings release due after the close of trading.

The real yield on U.S. 10-year debt touched a record low on mounting concern the delta virus variant will derail the economic recovery. Treasuries rose ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, at which officials will likely discuss the outlook for stimulus.

While investors have cheered a positive start to the earnings season so far, they remain worried about the pace of economic growth and inflation. Tesla kicks off a slew of megacap earnings this week, with reports also due from Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., that may provide clues on the corporate recovery and outlook.

“Though the market is pointing to the red to kick off the week, keep in mind that we’re entering the final week of July at record levels,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade. “There’s no shortage of potential catalysts with the FOMC meeting and GDP on deck, and earnings season picking up the pace with tech heavyweights reporting.”

Trade tension is on the radar too. China lashed out at U.S. policies in a tense start to high-level talks in Tianjin, declaring the relationship between the world’s two largest economies in a “stalemate.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed toward US$40,000, extending recent gains. Cryptocurrency-linked stocks including MicroStrategy Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. also rallied.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined below US$72 a barrel.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Tesla, Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Amazon report earnings this week

Federal Reserve policy meeting concludes Wednesday

U.S. GDP data are due Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1787

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3797

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 110.32 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.27 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.41 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.58 per cent

Commodities