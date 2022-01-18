Stocks fell in early U.S. trading as Treasury yields surged amid concern that central banks will have to boost interest rates sooner than expected.

All but one of the 11 industry groups in the S&P 500 fell on the first day of trading after a long weekend, as the intense volatility in U.S. equities this year showed little sign of abating. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped, though off session lows. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s worse-than-expected fourth-quarter trading revenue weighed on banks, while Microsoft Inc. retreated after announcing a US$68.7 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard Inc.

Treasuries fell across the curve, pushing yields up to levels last seen before the pandemic roiled markets. The moves seeped into other countries, with benchmark German yields rising to within one basis point of turning positive for the first time since May 2019.

“Higher interest rates are going to be here to stay and that has to factor into everyone’s decisions -- not just those that are borrowing capital but mostly in terms of valuations,” Julie Biel, portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, said on Bloomberg TV. “So those super high-flying narrative-driven tech stocks are going to continue to take a beating.”

A gauge of New York state manufacturing slumped in January as measures of orders and shipments retreated sharply, suggesting the omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a pullback in activity. Meanwhile, Brent oil surged to the highest level in seven years, underscoring the inflation challenges facing the Federal Reserve

Global equities have had a volatile start to the year as investors shift out of more expensive and rates-sensitive sectors such as technology into cheaper, so-called value shares. Bank of America’s January global fund manager survey showed that net allocation to the tech sector fell 20 per cent month-over-month to 1 per cent, the lowest since 2008, though they expect inflation to fall this year and are placing record bets on a boom in both commodities and stocks overall.

“Although rising bond yields are challenging the entire tech sector, investors must distinguish between profitless names that are a long way from demonstrating healthy earning power and mega-cap tech firms that can defend their margins,” Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, wrote in a note to investors.

A gauge of the dollar rose. The yen initially declined after the Bank of Japan stood pat on policy while nudging up its inflation projection.

What to watch this week:

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, UnitedHealth Group and Netflix are among companies publishing earnings during the week

U.S. data includes housing starts Wednesday and jobless claims Thursday

Interest-rate decisions due from nations including Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Turkey and Ukraine, Thursday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.3 per cent as of 10:14 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1359

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.3582

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.60 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.84 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.02 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.21 per cent

Commodities