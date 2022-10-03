1h ago
Stocks fall, U.S. futures wobble on economic jitters
Bloomberg News,
Equity markets have more to go on the downside: Bell Curve Trading's Bill Strazzullo
Global stocks fell to a two-year low, while U.S. index futures struggled for direction, amid concern hawkish policies by global central banks will spark a recession and earnings contraction. The pound rose as the UK withdrew a plan to abolish the top income-tax rate.
December contracts on the S&P 500 Index were little changed while similar futures on the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.5 per cent. European stocks declined as the region’s energy crisis escalated. Oil jumped on signals the OPEC+ alliance may opt for a production cut. Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares hit record low as traders continued to speculate about its future. A Brazil-linked exchange-traded fund rallied in Paris after the nation’s presidential race went into a run-off.
Global markets are in jitters over the impact of monetary tightening on the economy after central banks including the Federal Reserve reiterated their resolve to contain runaway inflation. U.S. stocks posted their third straight quarter of losses for the first time since 2009 since the Federal Reserve delivered a third jumbo hike last month. Traders now await US jobs data later this week to gauge the path of the economy and Fed policy.
“The Fed is actively trying to tighten financial conditions and weaker equity markets is one way you get there,” said Colin Asher, a senior economist Mizuho Bank Ltd. in London. “Because inflation is so high central banks will be wary of declaring victory just yet.”
The pound and shares of Credit Suisse were in focus in European trading. The British currency rallied after UK Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng withdrew a proposal to abolish the top 45 per cent tax rate.
Investors also waited to see how Brazil-linked assets move after the country’s presidential election headed to a run-off vote on Oct. 30. An early indication came from the Lyxor MSCI Brazil ETF in Paris, which jumped the most since July 7.
Credit Suisse fell 9 per cent in Zurich even after Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner asserted the bank has a strong capital base. Speculation about the company’s future and its requirement for fresh capital continued to mount.
Global inflation fears were further stoked as West Texas Intermediate oil surged above US$83 a barrel on indications that the OPEC+ alliance is considering slashing production by more than 1 million barrels a day when it meets this week.
Equities made small gains in Japan and dropped in Hong Kong and Australia. Trading in Asia was muted with a week-long closure of Chinese markets for Golden Week, and holidays in South Korea and Sydney.
Investors now await the jobs data this week for further clues about the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory. Upcoming inflation and GDP readings will also provide details on whether price pressures are easing meaningfully. Rate decisions in Australia and New Zealand are also expected, with these economies considered bellwethers for developed market peers.
Key events this week:
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Monday
- Fed’s Raphael Bostic, John Williams speak at events, Monday
- Euro-area and EU finance ministers meet, Monday
- Eurozone PPI, Tuesday
- US factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday
- Fed’s John Williams, Lorie Logan, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Tuesday
- Eurozone services PMIs, Wednesday
- OPEC+ meeting begins, Wednesday
- Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday
- Eurozone retail sales, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday
- US unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
- BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday
- Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday
Key market moves:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.3 per cent as of 9:41 a.m. London time
- Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed
- Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 per cent
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent
- The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.9821
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 145.01 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.1 per cent to 7.1341 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.1237
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to US$19,203.51
- Ether fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,291.77
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.79 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.12 per cent
Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.06 per cent
Commodities
Brent crude rose 4.3 per cent to US$88.77 a barrel
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,664.68 an ounce