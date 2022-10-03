Equity markets have more to go on the downside: Bell Curve Trading's Bill Strazzullo

Global stocks fell to a two-year low, while U.S. index futures struggled for direction, amid concern hawkish policies by global central banks will spark a recession and earnings contraction. The pound rose as the UK withdrew a plan to abolish the top income-tax rate.

December contracts on the S&P 500 Index were little changed while similar futures on the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.5 per cent. European stocks declined as the region’s energy crisis escalated. Oil jumped on signals the OPEC+ alliance may opt for a production cut. Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares hit record low as traders continued to speculate about its future. A Brazil-linked exchange-traded fund rallied in Paris after the nation’s presidential race went into a run-off.

Global markets are in jitters over the impact of monetary tightening on the economy after central banks including the Federal Reserve reiterated their resolve to contain runaway inflation. U.S. stocks posted their third straight quarter of losses for the first time since 2009 since the Federal Reserve delivered a third jumbo hike last month. Traders now await US jobs data later this week to gauge the path of the economy and Fed policy.

“The Fed is actively trying to tighten financial conditions and weaker equity markets is one way you get there,” said Colin Asher, a senior economist Mizuho Bank Ltd. in London. “Because inflation is so high central banks will be wary of declaring victory just yet.”

The pound and shares of Credit Suisse were in focus in European trading. The British currency rallied after UK Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng withdrew a proposal to abolish the top 45 per cent tax rate.

Investors also waited to see how Brazil-linked assets move after the country’s presidential election headed to a run-off vote on Oct. 30. An early indication came from the Lyxor MSCI Brazil ETF in Paris, which jumped the most since July 7.

Credit Suisse fell 9 per cent in Zurich even after Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner asserted the bank has a strong capital base. Speculation about the company’s future and its requirement for fresh capital continued to mount.

Global inflation fears were further stoked as West Texas Intermediate oil surged above US$83 a barrel on indications that the OPEC+ alliance is considering slashing production by more than 1 million barrels a day when it meets this week.

Equities made small gains in Japan and dropped in Hong Kong and Australia. Trading in Asia was muted with a week-long closure of Chinese markets for Golden Week, and holidays in South Korea and Sydney.

Investors now await the jobs data this week for further clues about the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory. Upcoming inflation and GDP readings will also provide details on whether price pressures are easing meaningfully. Rate decisions in Australia and New Zealand are also expected, with these economies considered bellwethers for developed market peers.

Key events this week:

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Monday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic, John Williams speak at events, Monday

Euro-area and EU finance ministers meet, Monday

Eurozone PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lorie Logan, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Tuesday

Eurozone services PMIs, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting begins, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Key market moves:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.3 per cent as of 9:41 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.9821

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 145.01 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1 per cent to 7.1341 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.1237

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to US$19,203.51

Ether fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,291.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.79 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.06 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose 4.3 per cent to US$88.77 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,664.68 an ounce