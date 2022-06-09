You need some inflation protection in your portfolio: Portfolio manager

European stocks fell with bonds after the European Central Bank said it will pull back from eight years of negative rates and close the gap with global peers. The euro climbed.

In a widely anticipated statement, the ECB made no change to the deposit rate this time but prepared to hike by a quarter-point next month, and again by either that amount or more if inflation -- which now exceeds eight per cent in the euro area -- warrants a tougher stance.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts reversed earlier gains to trade lower. In premarket trading, Tesla Inc. rose after the company said month-over-month deliveries of cars made in China doubled. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5 per cent, with real estate and tech shares leading the declines.

The euro swung before trading up 0.4 per cent, while German government bond yields rose 10 basis points. Treasury yields rose in sympathy with the benchmark holding above three per cent.

ECB policy makers have lagged global peers at the Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia which have embarked on aggressive campaigns to subdue runaway inflation this year, hiking in 50-basis point increments.

That’s kept investors fixated on the risk that central banks will go overboard and snuff out economic recoveries in the process.

“To rein in surging prices the Fed has to increase rates, which can result in a recession,” Geir Lode, head of global equities at Federated Hermes, wrote in a note. “However, the pandemic-induced supply-chain shock and the Ukraine conflict are beyond the central bank’s control. In this environment we need to be lucky to avoid stagflation that could last for a long time.”

ECB policy makers announced fresh forecasts signaling a faster path for euro-zone prices than previously thought alongside a weaker rebound from the pandemic. As expected, the central bank will also cease large-scale asset purchases in three weeks.

Oil wavered near US$122 a barrel as a robust market for refined fuels around the world offset renewed lockdown in parts of Shanghai, its first major restrictions on movement since the financial hub exited a two-month shutdown at the start of June.

Key events to watch this week:

US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 8:56 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0738

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.2524

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 133.89 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.07 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 1.46 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.32 per cent

Commodities