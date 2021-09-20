U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses as traders continued to assess risks from China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P 500 has whipsawed investors after opening broadly higher, which had initially suggested some improvement in sentiment after concerns about fallout from China Evergrande Group’s debt woes roiled markets Monday. Dip-buyers in the last hour of trading Monday helped the S&P 500 pare some losses, though the index still posted the biggest drop since May. The real estate, consumer discretionary and energy sectors were in the green Tuesday, while materials and industrials weighed on the S&P 500.

“There are issues that have been accumulating,” said Bob Doll, chief investment officer at Crossmark Global Investments. “We’re digesting the fact that the stock market doubled in the last 18 months.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed about 1 per cent, rebounding from the biggest slump in two months.

Aside from worries over Evergrande’s ability to make good on US$300 billion of liabilities, investors are also positioning for the two-day Fed meeting starting Tuesday, where policy makers are expected to start laying the groundwork for paring stimulus. Treasury yields ticked higher and the dollar was steady.

A Hong Kong gauge of real-estate firms steadied, after developers disputed a report of pressure from the Chinese government. Evergrande slid deeper in equity and credit markets. Concerns remain about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default. China’s markets reopen on Wednesday after holidays.

China’s property-sector upheaval -- part of President Xi Jinping’s broader clampdown on private industries under his “common prosperity” initiative to reduce inequality -- is adding to the risks confronting investors. These include stretched equity valuations and slower economic reopening due to the delta virus strain amid price pressures stoked by commodities. Markets are also digesting an outlook of reduced central bank policy support.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin slid for a third day in volatile trading, tumbling as much as 7.6 per cent before trading to around US$42,000. Oil trended higher after a two-day slide, while iron ore futures took a breather following Monday’s rout, though stayed below US$100 a ton on China’s steel output curbs.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discuss pandemic recovery, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:59 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at US$1.1726

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3658

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.26 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.32 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.81 per cent

Commodities