​U.S. stocks fluctuated amid speculation that the contagion from forced block trades may be limited. Oil rose and optimism increased over the U.S. rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Financial and energy shares pushed the S&P 500 down from a record high following revelations that Archegos Capital Management LLC -- the family office of Bill Hwang -- was behind a US$20 billion spree of block trades on Friday, selling Chinese tech giants and U.S. media firms. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley led banking shares lower on speculation an unwinding of the underlying positions should lead to losses for the industry. Boeing Co. lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory.

“Investors are whistling in the dark as they try to determine how wide the Archegos-related pain will spread,” said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “You’re seeing a tug-of-war play out between those who believe the situation is benign and those who worry about a systemic risk.”

Small ripples of the forced unwind were felt in credit markets. Nomura had to take the rare step of canceling a bond deal that had already priced after its loss warning. The investment grade credit default swaps index, a gauge of U.S. credit fear, was relatively calm, even though traders are demanding a higher cost to hedge against losses on the debt of banks that have been caught up in the Archegos situation, including Nomura and Credit Suisse.

A dollar gauge rose and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were little changed. The Stoxx 600 gauge extended its highest level in 13 months.

Investors have been focusing on the strength of the recovery, aided by vaccines, and inflation risks. Later this week, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to unveil a further stimulus program with a tilt toward infrastructure. U.S.-China ties are also in focus, after a report that Washington isn’t ready to lift tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future, but may be open to trade talks.

“Now, as we talk about additional stimulus -- there will still be some of that -- but you are going to have to start to balance it with the proposed tax increases,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust. “Because as we talk about more and more spending, it becomes very clear that taxes are going to increase, it’s just a matter of by how much.”

West Texas Intermediate crude swung between gains and losses. Traders focused on the demand impact of renewed coronavirus lockdowns before the OPEC+ policy discussions on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Ever Given was freed in a step toward reopening the Suez Canal.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin headed for the biggest one-day gain in two weeks.

Some key events to watch this week:

President Biden is expected to unveil his infrastructure program Wednesday.

EIA crude inventory report Wednesday.

OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.

China Caixin PMI due Thursday.

U.S. employment report for March on Friday.

Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index was little changed at 3,973.40 as of 1:24 p.m. New York time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1 per cent to 33,116.67, the highest on record.

The Nasdaq Composite Index sank 0.3 per cent to 13,104.58.

The Nasdaq 100 Index advanced 0.1 per cent to 12,994.49.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2 per cent to 427.61, the highest in about 13 months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1 per cent to 1,149.65.

The euro dipped 0.2 per cent to US$1.1775.

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3773.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.1 per cent to 109.76 per dollar, the weakest in a year.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.70 per cent, the highest in more than a week.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 2.40 per cent, the highest in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to -0.32 per cent, the highest in a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.788 per cent, the highest in a week on the largest gain in more than a week.

Commodities