Stocks fluctuated as traders awaited the latest Federal Reserve minutes to gauge the direction of monetary policy, with debate growing on the timing for tapering bond purchases.

Target Corp. slipped as the retailer’s sales growth slowed, hinting that the heightened demand ushered in by the pandemic may be waning. Lowe’s Cos. jumped after the home-improvement giant raised its full-year forecast. Robinhood Markets Inc., the pioneer of commission-free trading apps, will report earnings for the first time since going public.

The Fed is due to publish minutes of its July meeting at 2 p.m. Washington time. Next week’s Jackson Hole symposium, however, remains the most likely forum for a major revelation on the future direction of monetary policy.

Several officials, including Fed bank presidents James Bullard of St. Louis, Robert Kaplan of Dallas and Esther George of Kansas City, have urged the central bank to begin removing stimulus as soon as the September meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida have been among those suggesting they want to see further progress before considering a move to taper.

“More and more Fed officials have tilted hawkish, and so the minutes will be of great interest ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium next week,” wrote Win Thin, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. “We believe the ranks of the hawks will continue to grow.”

U.S. housing starts declined more than expected in July, adding to evidence that supply and labor constraints are holding back home construction while demand has slowed.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, leading index Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 9:53 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1712

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3761

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 109.83 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.27 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.48 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.56 per cent

Commodities