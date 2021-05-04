Stocks fluctuated as a gauge of U.S. service providers unexpectedly fell, signaling an uneven economic rebound.

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed major equity benchmarks. Peloton Interactive Inc. tumbled after a treadmill safety recall, while General Motors Co. rallied on stronger-than-expected profit growth. Energy shares joined oil higher.

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index dropped to 62.7 last month from a record 63.7 in March. Traders also parsed data showing private employers added the most jobs in seven months, signaling hiring will continue to improve as the economy reopens and more Americans are vaccinated.

The Treasury kept its quarterly auction of long-term debt at a record size to help fund the continuing wave of stimulus spending. It also highlighted there may be challenges if Congress fails to suspend or increase the federal debt limit when the current suspension runs out. Inflation is unlikely to get out of control despite the unprecedented government spending, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision Thursday

The April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

