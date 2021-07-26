U.S. equities were mixed in early trading, with the S&P 500 fluttering around its all-time high, as investors weighed growth concerns at the start of a busy week of big-tech earnings and policy updates. Treasuries rose.

Tesla Inc. was among the stocks buoying the benchmark index, climbing for the first time in four sessions ahead of its earnings release due after the close of trading. Other megacaps due to report later this week include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

While a positive start to the earnings season helped drive the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to record highs last week, some investors remain worried about the pace of economic growth and inflation. Concern also has been mounting that the COVID-19 delta variant will derail the recovery. The real yield on U.S. 10-year debt touched a record low on Monday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, at which officials will likely discuss the outlook for stimulus.

“We’re heading into a very eventful week with big tech earnings and a Fed meeting,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “The market showed how resilient it was last week, with the impressive bounce-back from the sustained selling on Monday, but we expect more caution as all eyes (and ears) turn to the Fed.”

West Texas Intermediate crude declined below US$72 a barrel. The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose for a fifth day.

Trade tension is on the radar too. China lashed out at U.S. policies in a tense start to high-level talks in Tianjin, declaring the relationship between the world’s two largest economies in a “stalemate.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed toward US$40,000, extending recent gains. Cryptocurrency-linked stocks including MicroStrategy Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. also rallied.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Tesla, Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Amazon report earnings this week

Federal Reserve policy meeting concludes Wednesday

U.S. GDP data are due Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:37 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1809

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3820

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 110.21 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.26 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.41 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.57 per cent

Commodities