U.S. stock-index futures fell and the dollar rose amid signs of faltering growth and investor nervousness in the run-up to the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium in late August.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.2 per cent after the underlying gauge notched up another record high. Treasuries pared gains. Commodities declined after Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed. Alibaba Group Holding slid in premarket trading after China’s state media criticized the online-game industry.

Investors awaited a town hall by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday for clues on whether a recent string of strong economic data qualified as adequate progress for the central bank to consider tapering stimulus. Speculation about an announcement at the Jackson Hole meeting deepened even as data Friday showed U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a near-decade low.

“Shares remain vulnerable to a short-term correction with possible triggers being the upswing in global coronavirus cases, the inflation scare and U.S. taper talk,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital.

Traders will also be monitoring the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest minutes this week as competing views on the persistence of inflation spurs volatility in Treasuries.

Equities in the U.S. and Europe hit records last week, bolstered by vaccine rollouts. But the continued risk from the delta variant pushed European stocks lower on Monday. The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index broke a 10-day streak without a loss, with energy and commodity stocks the biggest drags on the gauge.

Crude oil dropped for a third day as the resurgent pandemic hurt prospects for global demand, just as drilling data from the U.S. pointed to increased activity.

Alibaba lost 1.9 per cent in early New York trading. China should tighten regulations of online games to ensure they don’t misrepresent history, state media reported after a government-controlled agency criticized the industry earlier this month.

Bitcoin traded around US$47,400. Its second-day gain helped crypto stocks to rise in premarket deals. Riot Blockchain added 2.5 per cent.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators Tuesday

China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr Wednesday

FOMC minutes released Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 5:32 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1779

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3853

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.42 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.28 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.46 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.59 per cent

Commodities