The Canadian market is undervalued and should outperform in the next few months: Technical analyst

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 sank Monday, signalling another leg down for pricey growth stocks under threat from rising rates and inflation.

Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell more than one per cent, signalling a turbulent open for the index after it lost 4.5 per cent in 2022’s first week of trading. Treasury yields steadied around 1.7 per cent following a global bond selloff last week that sparked a rotation out of high-growth equities and into cheaper cyclical stocks.

Markets face increasing volatility as investors grapple with how to reprice assets as the pandemic liquidity that helped drive equities to record highs is withdrawn. The latest U.S. consumer price index data due this week will be keenly watched as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to subdue price pressures with faster-than-expected rate increases.

“There is plenty of hawkishness yet to be priced in the asset prices, and that could cause a bit more selling across the markets this week, especially in growth stocks which should feel the pinch of higher interest rates compared with the value names,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

The prospect of more aggressive Fed policy is unsettling markets as 2022 kicks off, especially for richly valued and hyper-growth stocks with long-horizon growth projections that are undermined by rising inflation. By contrast value shares such as financials and energy firms are seen as winners of a higher rate regime.

Banks tied to economic expansion were the biggest gainers on the Stoxx Europe 600, offsetting declines in technology firms and real estate.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded below US$42,000 as cryptocurrencies continue to struggle. Crude oil steadied around US$79 a barrel after recording the biggest weekly gain in a month. The dollar was steady.

Here are some key events this week:

U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing in the Senate Banking Committee. Tuesday

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard discuss economy and monetary policy Tuesday

Wednesday: EIA crude oil inventory report; China PPI, CPI

U.S. CPI Wednesday

U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing for Lael Brainard, nominated as Fed vice-chair. Thursday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin; Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker; Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on economy and monetary policy. Thursday

Bank of Korea policy decision, briefing Friday

Earnings 4Q: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan. Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc.