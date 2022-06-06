Stocks in Europe gained along with US equity futures Monday as Beijing’s latest move to ease COVID restrictions injected a note of optimism into markets rattled by inflation and rate-hike concerns. Treasuries and the dollar slipped.

Basic resources led the advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 index as copper surged to its highest since April, with sentiment across industrial metals bolstered by China’s gradual reopening. Technology stocks outperformed, following gains for Asian peers after the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators are set to ease curbs on ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. and other US-listed tech firms. Futures on Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.4 per cent, and Didi’s shares soared as much as 52 per cent in premarket trading.

The UK’s equity benchmark climbed more than 1 per cent as traders returned after a four-day break. The pound gained and gilts fell amid speculation Prime Minister Boris Johnson will survive a leadership vote later Monday.

Stronger-than-forecast US hiring data for May suggested the Federal Reserve won’t waver from its tightening path to rein in price pressures. But Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said the Fed may be able to pull off its aggressive rate-hike plan without tipping the country into recession. The easing of Chinese lockdowns will help abate supply-chain pressures, said Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Capital.

“Positive news around Chinese economic activity and cheaper equity valuations could offer value from a long-term investment perspective, but volatility will remain high in the short-term,” Mousina said in a note.

Brent crude oil held around US$120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia signaled confidence in demand with a larger-than-expected price increase in Asia. Meanwhile, the US was said to be considering allowing more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets to counter the decline in Russian supplies.

The US jobs report quelled some concern that the world’s biggest economy is slowing too sharply, but also strengthened the view that the Fed will keep hiking rates to combat inflation. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she would back a half-point hike in September if inflation isn’t retreating. Market-derived odds for a third 50-basis-point increase in September are about 85 per cent.

The European Central Bank is set to announce an end to bond purchases this week and formally begin the countdown to an increase in borrowing costs in July, joining global peers tightening monetary policy in the face of hot inflation. The central bank is set to strengthen its commitment to support vulnerable euro-area debt markets if they are hit by a selloff, Financial Times reported. Italian bonds gained.

“Liquidity is going out of the market and what that means is it will have an impact on the equity markets,” Charu Chanana, Saxo Capital Markets market strategist, said on Bloomberg Television. “We do expect that the drawdown in the equity markets still has some room to go.”

Tech stocks and crypto are vulnerable in the era of quantitative tightening, our latest MLIV Pulse survey shows. Read more here.

Key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

World Bank’s “Global Economic Prospects” report Tuesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

OECD Economic Outlook, a twice-yearly analysis of major global economic trends and prospects for the next two years. Wednesday

European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday

US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent as of 10:30 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0745

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 130.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.6506 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2568

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.96 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.29 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.20 per cent

Commodities