46m ago
Stocks, futures rise as mood improves; Dollar dips
Bloomberg News,
We’re in a crisis rich environment: Euraisa's Ian Bremmer
Stocks in Europe gained along with US equity futures Monday as Beijing’s latest move to ease COVID restrictions injected a note of optimism into markets rattled by inflation and rate-hike concerns. Treasuries and the dollar slipped.
Basic resources led the advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 index as copper surged to its highest since April, with sentiment across industrial metals bolstered by China’s gradual reopening. Technology stocks outperformed, following gains for Asian peers after the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators are set to ease curbs on ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. and other US-listed tech firms. Futures on Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.4 per cent, and Didi’s shares soared as much as 52 per cent in premarket trading.
The UK’s equity benchmark climbed more than 1 per cent as traders returned after a four-day break. The pound gained and gilts fell amid speculation Prime Minister Boris Johnson will survive a leadership vote later Monday.
Stronger-than-forecast US hiring data for May suggested the Federal Reserve won’t waver from its tightening path to rein in price pressures. But Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said the Fed may be able to pull off its aggressive rate-hike plan without tipping the country into recession. The easing of Chinese lockdowns will help abate supply-chain pressures, said Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Capital.
“Positive news around Chinese economic activity and cheaper equity valuations could offer value from a long-term investment perspective, but volatility will remain high in the short-term,” Mousina said in a note.
Brent crude oil held around US$120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia signaled confidence in demand with a larger-than-expected price increase in Asia. Meanwhile, the US was said to be considering allowing more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets to counter the decline in Russian supplies.
The US jobs report quelled some concern that the world’s biggest economy is slowing too sharply, but also strengthened the view that the Fed will keep hiking rates to combat inflation. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she would back a half-point hike in September if inflation isn’t retreating. Market-derived odds for a third 50-basis-point increase in September are about 85 per cent.
The European Central Bank is set to announce an end to bond purchases this week and formally begin the countdown to an increase in borrowing costs in July, joining global peers tightening monetary policy in the face of hot inflation. The central bank is set to strengthen its commitment to support vulnerable euro-area debt markets if they are hit by a selloff, Financial Times reported. Italian bonds gained.
“Liquidity is going out of the market and what that means is it will have an impact on the equity markets,” Charu Chanana, Saxo Capital Markets market strategist, said on Bloomberg Television. “We do expect that the drawdown in the equity markets still has some room to go.”
Key events to watch this week:
- Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday
- World Bank’s “Global Economic Prospects” report Tuesday
- Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday
- OECD Economic Outlook, a twice-yearly analysis of major global economic trends and prospects for the next two years. Wednesday
- European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday
- China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday
- US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday
- China CPI, PPI Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent as of 10:30 a.m. London time
- Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1 per cent
- Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6 per cent
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent
- The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0745
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 130.74 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.6506 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2568
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 2.96 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.29 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.20 per cent
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.2 per cent to US$119.92 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed