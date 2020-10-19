Stocks in Europe advanced with U.S. futures amid fresh optimism about progress on stimulus talks in Washington. Treasuries dipped.

In Europe, banks and insurers led gains while health care and energy firms lagged. Julius Baer posted one of the biggest jumps after third-quarter inflows accelerated at the Swiss wealth manager.

S&P 500 Index futures rose after the gauge closed higher for a third week on Friday. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for more progress with the White House on a fiscal deal after lengthy discussions over the weekend with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The pound jumped as British officials signalled they were ready to water down controversial lawbreaking Brexit legislation, a move which could reopen talks with the European Union over future trading relationships.

While Pelosi said a pre-election deal remains possible, her team sent conflicting signals after setting a 48-hour deadline for progress on Saturday night. President Donald Trump renewed his offer to go beyond the dollar amounts now on the table.

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke at length Saturday night about efforts to finalize a stimulus package to help the U.S. weather the affects of the coronavirus, especially as signs emerge of rising economic strain for millions of Americans and an acceleration in infections.

“It seems that the market is optimistic that indeed stimulus will follow, whether that is tax cuts under a Trump presidency or spending under a Biden presidency,” Ben Emons, Medley Global Advisors managing director, said on Bloomberg TV.

The U.S. had a fifth consecutive day of infections over 50,000. In Europe, Italy’s cases swelled to a daily record as the government prepares new containment measures.

Elsewhere, the yuan pared gains and Chinese stocks slipped after the country’s GDP data missed expectations, though the move was muted as retail sales and industrial production beat. Oil fluctuated ahead of an OPEC + meeting.

Here are some key events this week:

Brexit trade talks are likely to continue at least into next week if the U.K. and EU fail to reach an agreement.

Australia central bank minutes are out Tuesday.

The final presidential debate before the U.S. election, between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, will be live from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.9 per cent as of 10:39 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.3 per cent.

The euro jumped 0.3 per cent to US$1.1757.

The British pound climbed 0.7 per cent to US$1.3011.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.689 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 105.36 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points to 0.77 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to -0.62 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield jumped less than one basis point to 0.026 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to 0.198 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5 per cent to US$40.68 a barrel.

Brent crude dipped 0.5 per cent to US$42.71 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.6 per cent to US$1,910.56 an ounce.

--With assistance from Gregor Stuart Hunter and Andreea Papuc.