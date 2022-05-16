Buy quality stocks today and hold them for 3 to 5 years, don't worry about recession: Citi's Bailin

Stocks in Europe fluctuated and US equity futures slipped as traders weighed China’s latest measures to support its economy after poor data fueled concerns about the global outlook.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped as much as 0.8 per cent before paring losses, with declines for tech and personal-care stocks offset by gains for basic resources as industrial metals rallied. Telecoms also advanced as Vodafone Group Plc climbed after Emirates state-backed firm e& bought a 9.8 per cent stake. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined, but were off the session’s lows.

China’s industrial output and consumer spending hit the worst levels since the pandemic began, hurt by COVID lockdowns. Officials are taking measured steps to help the economy: China effectively cut the interest rate for new mortgages over the weekend to bolster an ailing housing market, but the one-year policy loan rate was left unchanged Monday.

In the bond market, the 10-year US yield was little changed around around 2.93 per cent. A key question is whether economic worries will help stem this year’s Treasury selloff, which has been driven by inflation and tightening US monetary settings. Yields on European bonds rose.

Cryptocurrencies dipped as the mood in stocks weakened. That took Bitcoin back below the US$30,000 level.

The risk of an economic downturn amid price pressures and rising borrowing costs remains the major worry for markets. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.” Traders remain wary of calling a bottom for equities despite a 17 per cent drop in global shares this year, with Morgan Stanley warning that any bounce in US stocks would be a bear-market rally and more declines lie ahead.

“Trying to time the market is likely to prove time-consuming and loss-making,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Investor sentiment is fickle, and markets are likely to remain choppy until we get greater clarity on the three Rs: rates, recession, and risk.”

Food and fuel prices are feeding into rising costs. Wheat jumped by the exchange limit on India’s move to curb exports. Oil was dented by the Chinese figures but remains in sight of US$110 a barrel. Shanghai is close to the necessary threshold for loosening its six-week lockdown, a development that could spur bets on rising energy demand.

Traders are watching efforts by Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The shift in Europe’s security alliance could exacerbate tensions with Russia.

What to watch this week:

New York Fed President John Williams speaks Monday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell among slate of Fed speakers Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its May policy meeting Tuesday

G-7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting Wednesday

Eurozone, UK CPI Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks Wednesday

China loan prime rates Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent as of 10:39 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0422

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 129.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 6.8107 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.2230

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.93 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.00 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.78 per cent

Commodities